Omicron Variant Surfaces Amid an Airline Travel Rebound

The discovery of the Omicron type has come at a critical juncture for an airline industry that has just begun to see a resurgence.

The question is whether the new coronavirus type, like the Delta variant, will deter passengers this summer.

Many nations, including the United States, have banned visitors from South Africa and a handful of neighboring countries. Morocco has banned all incoming flights for two weeks, the Philippines has banned visitors from South Africa and several European countries, and Israel has closed its border to all foreign visitors for 14 days.

International travel recovery is lower than in the United States. President Biden’s decision this month to ease long-standing restrictions on foreign travelers promised to spur that resurgence. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.