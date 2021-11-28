Omicron Variant Surfaces Amid an Airline Travel Rebound
The discovery of the Omicron type has come at a critical juncture for an airline industry that has just begun to see a resurgence.
The question is whether the new coronavirus type, like the Delta variant, will deter passengers this summer.
Many nations, including the United States, have banned visitors from South Africa and a handful of neighboring countries. Morocco has banned all incoming flights for two weeks, the Philippines has banned visitors from South Africa and several European countries, and Israel has closed its border to all foreign visitors for 14 days.
International travel recovery is lower than in the United States. President Biden’s decision this month to ease long-standing restrictions on foreign travelers promised to spur that resurgence. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
Only two US carriers, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, fly from South Africa. Both have said they do not yet plan to adjust their schedules in response to the administration’s ban, which applies Monday and does not apply to U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents. Delta operates three weekly flights between Atlanta and Johannesburg. United operates five flights a week between Newark and Johannesburg, and plans to resume flights between Newark and Cape Town on Wednesday have not changed. None of the countries that have announced new travel restrictions are major sources of business for US carriers.
No major U.S. airlines have announced any concrete changes to the process due to this type. And while all passengers flying in the United States must provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test, non-citizens must also be fully vaccinated.
In the United States, air travel has almost recovered, although many businesses are still wary of sending employees on work trips. According to the Transportation Safety Administration, the number of people checked at airport security checkpoints last week was only 10 percent lower than in the same week in 2019. And in recent months, the industry has successfully tackled the passenger crush, avoiding a few days of disruption in some airlines.
#Omicron #Variant #Surfaces #Airline #Travel #Rebound
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.