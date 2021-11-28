Omicron variant upends global pandemic response.
Governments around the world on Saturday resumed precautionary measures that had been taken before the outbreak as researchers rushed to determine whether the new coronavirus strain posed a significant threat, and several cases were found in Europe after being first detected in South Africa.
Omicron, the first of its kind to be found in Botswana, sent a high alert to Europe on Saturday after cases were found in the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy. Cases of Omicron had already been detected in Belgium on Friday. The Czech Republic was Austria, Israel and the Netherlands Investigating all sorts of suspicious cases.
There is still relatively little information about Omicron. There are mutations that scientists fear could make them more contagious and less susceptible to vaccines – although none of these effects have yet been established. Most of the confirmed cases of the variant are found in South African countries, but there are fears that the virus may have spread more widely before scientists discovered it.
“It simply came to our notice then that the virus had been spreading for about two weeks” Andrew Pecos, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in an interview Saturday. Most likely this type is already in New York, he said.
“It’s likely to have already spread globally, but we don’t know yet,” he said. Pekoz continued.
European leaders, already struggling with the escalation of the Covid-19 case, which has once again become the epicenter of the epidemic, sought to strike a balance between caution and fear. But the virus will not cooperate.
More than 500 passengers on two flights from South African countries to the Netherlands on Saturday tested positive for the coronavirus and are isolated in Amsterdam. Some of the 61 passengers who tested positive are likely to have the Omicron type, Dutch officials said.
The European Union (EU) on Friday banned travel to seven countries in South Africa: Botswana, Iswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. According to local sources, Israel said it would close its borders to foreign nationals for two weeks. Switzerland will vote on their government’s health policy on Sunday.
At a news conference Saturday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said face masks would be required in stores and on public transportation to prevent such spread, a rule the country had expired in July.
Overseas travelers in the UK are required to undergo a PCR test within 48 hours of their arrival and keep themselves away from contact with people who have tested positive for a suspected Omicron, regardless of vaccination status, for up to 10 days.
The pattern was also found in Hong Kong, which suggested “the strictest boarding and segregation requirements” for travelers from South African countries. Japan also issued travel restrictions for travelers to Botswana, Iswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa or Zimbabwe.
“I think there’s a need to be cautious about restricting travel and looking at it closely, but at the end of the day, we really need more data to evaluate this new type.” Philip A., an infectious disease doctor at Brown University. Chan said it helped lead the Covid-19 response to Rhode Island.
That said, what we do know is that the Omicron type is overtaking the Delta type in South African countries. This suggests two things: Omicron type is more contagious than Delta type and it can overcome some natural immunity and vaccine immunity.
“None of that is good, of course. And I think these are two reasons why experts and scientists are so concerned. ” Chan said. But still, he “urges caution and restraint.”
“Let’s wait and see what the data shows. Let’s take the right precautions, “he said.
Dr. Chan also warned that despite strong global vaccination efforts, “we are half-treating the epidemic” and leaving the world open to new and more transmissible forms.
