Omicron #variant #upends #global #pandemic #response

Governments around the world on Saturday resumed precautionary measures that had been taken before the outbreak as researchers rushed to determine whether the new coronavirus strain posed a significant threat, and several cases were found in Europe after being first detected in South Africa.

Omicron, the first of its kind to be found in Botswana, sent a high alert to Europe on Saturday after cases were found in the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy. Cases of Omicron had already been detected in Belgium on Friday. The Czech Republic was Austria, Israel and the Netherlands Investigating all sorts of suspicious cases.

There is still relatively little information about Omicron. There are mutations that scientists fear could make them more contagious and less susceptible to vaccines – although none of these effects have yet been established. Most of the confirmed cases of the variant are found in South African countries, but there are fears that the virus may have spread more widely before scientists discovered it.

“It simply came to our notice then that the virus had been spreading for about two weeks” Andrew Pecos, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in an interview Saturday. Most likely this type is already in New York, he said.