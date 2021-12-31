Omicron: WHO’s chief scientist warned India, while the center gave these guidelines on the symptoms of corona

The Union Health Department has said that corona test should be done even if there is a sore throat, headache. At the same time, the WHO scientist has warned the government on the increasing cases of Omicron.

WHO’s Chief Scientist has warned India about the new variant of Corona, Omicron, saying that its hit will be very sharp. Along with this, the central government has also issued a new instruction to Corona regarding symptoms.

Speaking to NDTV, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that the biggest challenge before India in the midst of the Omicron crisis will be the sudden need for medical care. He said- “The growth is going to be very fast and a lot of people are going to get sick”.

He said people are worried about Omicron. They may not have symptoms, but they want to talk to a doctor. For this we have to prepare. Swaminathan said that the real fear, however, is that people are becoming too content with themselves and treating it as a kind of common cold. This is a matter of concern.

At the same time, the Central Health Department has issued new guidelines regarding the symptoms of corona. According to the letter written to the states, the Health Department has said that corona test should be done even if there is a sore throat, headache. According to the letter, anyone with fever or no fever with cough, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, body aches, recent loss of taste or smell, fatigue and diarrhea should be considered a suspected case of corona. It should be tested.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava have directed the Chief Secretaries of all the states to set up round the clock functional RAT booths at various places. Along with this a letter has been written to involve medical and paramedical staff and encourage the use of home testing kits.

Let us tell you that the cases of corona in the country are increasing rapidly in the recent times. In the last 24 hours, more than 10 thousand cases of corona have been registered. On the other hand, if we talk about the cases of Omicron, more than 900 such cases have been reported across the country.