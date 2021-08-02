Omkara: Saif Ali Khan’s fate was brightened by Aamir Khan’s left film, turned a star into a sinking career

New Delhi. Saif Ali Khan is one of the successful actors of Bollywood in today’s time. But there was a time when his career was on the verge of sinking due to not getting a single film in his hands. Then Vivek Oberoi and Ajay Devgan’s film Omkara came in his bag, which has completed 15 years today. Omkara not only proved to be a memorable film for Saif but it was also one of the most successful films of 2007 that year. Very few people would know that Saif Ali Khan was not the director’s first choice for the role of Langda Tyagi.

In an interview, Saif Ali Khan had told that the character of Langda Tyagi was first given to Aamir Khan. But after hearing the script, Aamir wanted to add some more things. The director of the film did not want to compromise in any way with the character of Langda Tyagi. In such a situation, this role came out of Aamir’s hand and fell in Saif’s bag.

Vivek Oberoi also wanted to become Lame Tyagi

Aamir’s Vivek Anand Oberoi was also going to play the character of Langda Tyagi in the film. Which he disclosed in an interview but this role required more age and more mature face. So this role was given to Saif Ali Khan.

Shooting was halted for a year

Omkara was hanging on the balance even before the film was made. Due to some differences, the shooting of this film was stalled for a year. Saif’s acting was highly appreciated for his role of Langda Tyagi in this film. The story of this film was inspired by William Shakespeare’s Othello. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu were the lead actresses in ‘Omkara’. Kareena Kapoor gave many bold scenes in the film.

