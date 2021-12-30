Omprakash Rajbhar slipped his tongue, made Samajwadi Party ‘farewell’ instead of BJP

There has been a lot of excitement regarding the elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. All the major parties are seen attacking each other through election meetings. Similarly, Omprakash Rajbhar, President of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, who was busy in the election campaign, addressed a public meeting in Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday. During this, the tongue of OP Rajbhar, the attacker on BJP, slipped and he started ‘farewell’ of Samajwadi Party from UP. Let us inform that in view of the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Om Prakash Rajbhar has decided to contest the elections in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

According to a video posted by News24, Rajbhar was addressing a public meeting at Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday. During this, Omprakash Rajbhar said, “Now we are also convinced that we will accept the farewell of Samajwadi Party.” Earlier, Rajbhar called the Bharatiya Janata Party a thief party. He said that the son of Yogi-Modi, the bulls are harvesting the crops of the farmers. He said who is voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party?

OP Rajbhar targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the people of the state are suffering from inflation, corruption and the Lalka (red) saree of Yogi-Modi. Rajbhar said that if the coalition government comes, he will maintain peace and harmony in Uttar Pradesh. He said that as soon as the government is formed, the domestic electricity bill will be waived.

Rajbhar said, “We will conduct a caste census within 6 months of the formation of the government. We will treat the poor free of cost. Will remove discrepancies in the police department.” Apart from this, he said, “Within the 34 lakh vacancies that are vacant in the state, within 5 years, they will work to provide employment to the youth.” Talking to the media, Rajbhar said, “There is a huge amount due to sugarcane farmers, we will work to pay them in large numbers. The closed sugar mills for which the farmers are agitating, will get those mills started.