On 26 January 2022 Delhi Metro will not be able to travel on these routes, new schedule released

As per the instructions of Delhi Police, there will be partial change in the services of Delhi Metro on Republic Day (26 January 2022) as part of security arrangements for Republic Day celebrations. Apart from this, parking lots will also be closed on January 25 and January 26.

This decision has been taken due to security reasons. For this a new schedule of Delhi Metro has also been released.

As per the information given, the services on Line-2 (HUDA City Center – Samaypur Badli) of Delhi Metro will be changed on January 26, 2022 (Republic Day). This is being done under the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the directions of Delhi Police. Apart from this, all metro parking places will remain closed from 6 am on 25 January to 2 pm on 26 January 2021.

Check New Schedule Here

Line 2 (HUDA City Center – Samaypur Badli) Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations services will remain closed till 12:00 PM.

The Central Secretariat station will be used only for the interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.

Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 am to 12:00 pm.

All-metro parking lots will also remain closed from 06.00 am on January 25 to 2.00 pm on January 26, 2022.

Metro will remain closed here on 29th January

As part of Beating Retreat Ceremony, Metro services will not run from 02.00 PM to 06.30 PM at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro Stations of Line 2 (HUDA City Center – Samaypur Badli) on 29 January 2022. However, during this period the interchange of passengers will be allowed at the Central Secretariat Metro Station from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa. Normal services will be restored at these stations at 6.30 pm.