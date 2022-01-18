On 26 January p. On rejecting the tableau of Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajnath wrote a letter to both of them telling this reason

The Chief Minister of both the states has known as it an insult to the folks of the state for not accepting the proposal of the tableau despatched by West Bengal and Tamil Nadu for the Republic Day parade this 12 months. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had expressed “shock” at the rejection of the state’s tableau primarily based on Bose and his Indian Nationwide Military.

It additionally included symbols of different Bengali nice males like Rabindranath Tagore, Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar, Swami Vivekananda and Sri Aurobindo. Banerjee urged the prime minister to rethink the choice, saying it could “ache” the folks of West Bengal if it was not modified.

In the meantime, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday stated that the tableaux for the Republic Day parade this 12 months have been chosen as per the specified pointers. A day earlier, Stalin had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his intervention over the non-acceptance of his proposal for the tableau of the state. In a letter to Modi, Stalin had stated that non-acceptance of the tableau proposal was “disappointing” and would harm the sentiments of the folks of the state.

In a letter to the Chief Ministers of both the states, Protection Minister Rajnath Singh has given the reason for not accepting the tableaux. He wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, informing that the CPWD is already bringing out a tableau to pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his one hundred and twenty fifth delivery anniversary, so it could not be proper to carry out one other tableau on the identical topic.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, the Protection Minister stated Tamil Nadu’s proposal was thought of in the first three rounds of conferences to choose the tableau, however this 12 months’s Republic Day parade was the final of the 12 tableaux chosen. He didn’t discover a place in the checklist. “There may be a well-established system of choice of tableaux for participation in the Republic Day parade, in accordance to which the Protection Ministry invitations proposals for tableaux from all the States/UTs and Central Ministries/Departments,” Singh stated.

The Protection Minister stated that the tableau proposals obtained from a number of states, union territories, central ministries and departments are evaluated sequentially in the conferences of the knowledgeable committee. This committee has eminent folks from the fields of artwork, tradition, nice arts, sculpture, music, craftsmanship, dance and many others.

“The knowledgeable committee assesses the proposal on the foundation of theme, idea, design and visible impression after which provides suggestions,” he stated. 29 proposals have been obtained. He stated that in the previous few years, in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021, the tableau of Tamil Nadu was chosen for the parade. “In view of the above info, you’ll recognize that the tableaux have been chosen in accordance to the specified pointers,” he instructed Stalin.

