On Akhilesh Yadav Vijay Yatra in Navratri SP spokesperson said we do not ask for votes in the name of religion

In the debate on the news channel ‘News24’, this war was seen between the SP and the BJP spokesperson. SP spokesperson Sunil Sajan said that in the last 5 years, CM Yogi was only seen in the temple while praying and ringing the bell but did nothing.

Rhetoric has started among political parties regarding the 2022 elections of UP. On Akhilesh Yadav’s Vijay Yatra in Navratri, SP spokesperson has said that we do not ask for votes in the name of religion, then the BJP leader hit back saying that it is good to see the opposition going to the temple during the election season.

In the debate on the news channel ‘News24’, this war was seen between the SP and the BJP spokesperson. SP spokesperson Sunil Sajan said that in the last 5 years, CM Yogi was only seen in the temple while praying and ringing the bell but did nothing.

Taking a jibe at BJP, he said that religion is our personal matter, we do not want to bring it into politics and we do not ask for votes in the name of Lord Ram.

SP spokesperson said that our leader Akhilesh Yadav is talking on electricity, employment and roads. We are talking about how metro will come to other cities of UP, how expressways will be built and how industries will come.

He said that employment to youth and security of sisters and daughters is our issue. Were we not Hindus when there was no BJP government?

He asked BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli whether you can count the one work done by CM Yogi in 4 and half years, which he has taken oath and completed.

He said that Akhilesh Yadav says that UP is troubled by only 3 things, baba…bulls and bulldozers. And these three have to be removed, then only UP will progress.

On this, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said that we like to see the opposition going to the temple in the elections. CM Yogi has rightly addressed them as electoral Hindus.

He said that it is natural for CM Yogi to worship. He said that by the time of elections, other parties start remembering God. It is a good thing that people go to temple and mosque. This is not a threat to us, we do politics of service.

He said that the politics of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas is going on under the leadership of PM Modi. Service is the organization, this is our model. Other parties may have a different model.

He said that our definition of Hindutva is the Supreme Court definition. This is the way of living life.