On Chiranjeevi Sarja’s 1st Death Anniversary, Meghana Raj Recalls The Tragic Night





It has been one 12 months since actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s demise. On June 7, 2020, Chiranjeevi Sarja died attributable to cardiac arrest in a personal hospital in Bangalore. On his first demise anniversary, his spouse and actor Meghana Raj has opened up about her late husband. She has revealed that she would take her son to go to her husband’s memorial on the event of his first demise anniversary. Not solely this, Meghana recalled the time when she noticed Chiranjeevi gazing at her a day earlier than his demise. In an interview to Instances of India, Meghana has recalled the evening tragedy struck and the way she desires the world to recollect her husband. Additionally Learn – Late Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Spouse Meghana Raj, Son Check Constructive For Coronavirus, Urges Followers to Not Fret

Meghana Raj recalled the tragic evening and stated, “The one factor that stays with me essentially the most, is how on the evening of June 6, 2020, I used to be quick asleep whereas Chiranjeevi was nonetheless awake. Sooner or later throughout the evening, I opened my eyes, solely to see that he was simply gazing at me and smiling. I requested him what he was considering and he stated ‘nothing’. The look on his face that evening will stay with me eternally and I consider it each single day.” Additionally Learn – First Photos of Chiranjeevi Sarja And Meghana Raj’s Child Boy Out, Emotional Followers Distribute Sweets And Burst Crackers

Meghana additionally talked about that she desires her husband to be remembered as a supply of happiness. “There are lots of people who speak about him to me, be it household or buddies. I don’t prefer it once they cry about it. In fact, all of us proceed to grieve and that can by no means diminish, however after we speak about Chiranjeevi, I would like it to be in regards to the good issues he has performed and the way he has all the time wished properly for others,” she added. Additionally Learn – Late Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Household Welcomes Junior Chiru on Meghana Sarja’s Child Bathe, Watch Emotional Video

On June 6, Meghana posted a pic of Chiranjeevi trying lovingly at her as she is speaking to him. She wrote: “US ❤️ MINE #chiranjeevisarja”.

Meghana Raj married Chiranjeevi in 2018. The actor handed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on June 7, 2020 attributable to cardiac arrest. Chiranjeevi Sarja was seen in movies like Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam and Varadhanayaka amongst others.