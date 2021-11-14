On Delhi’s Toxic River, Prayers to a Sun Struggling to Shine Through Smog



Her brother-in-law, Sonu Prasad, 36, who sells buttons, said he knew what contributed to the river’s pollution: “When I take a bath, it goes into a small canal, then into a big canal. River, “he said.

“It’s a gutter,” said Ravi Shankar Gupta, Ms Devi’s husband and Sonu’s elder brother. “But the sun god says, ‘Even if you stand in the gutter and offer sacrifices, I will protect you all year round.’

“It would be great if they could improve it, but what can we do if they don’t?” Mr. Gupta further said that he was aware of the controversy over pollution in the states through which the river flows. “We will still live and enjoy life.”

The Yamuna forms the boundary between the states of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, a situation that has complicated the already tortured process of clearing it. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent in recent decades, with little effect. According to government figures, less than half of the 16 billion gallons of wastewater treated in urban centers in India is processed daily, and most of the rest pollute rivers.

Overcrowded, New Delhi treats about two-thirds of its wastewater. But still hundreds of millions of gallons of unprocessed industrial waste, including unprocessed industrial waste, are dumped into its slog in the city.

Delhi gets its fair share of drinking water from the Yamuna, which enters the city limits relatively cleanly. After that, garbage is dumped in the river.