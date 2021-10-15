On government control over temples, Mohan Bhagwat said – responsibility should be handed over to the devotees, only Hindus have the right on this

Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said about the temples that it should be handed over to the devotees. Its property should be used only for the Hindu community.

Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said about the rights over the temples that the temples should be handed over to the devotees. Hindus have a right on this. Expressing concern over the condition of some temples in the country, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the right to run such institutions should be handed over to Hindus. Its property should be used only for the welfare of the Hindu community.

Speaking at the annual Vijayadashmi address at Nagpur’s Reshambagh, the Sangh chief said that the temples in South India are completely controlled by the state governments, while in the rest of the country some are run by the government and others by devotees. . Giving the example of government-run temples like Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, he said that it is being run very efficiently.

Mohan Bhagwat said that similarly the Gajanan Maharaj temple located in Shegaon in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, Jhandewala temple in Delhi, which is run by devotees. It is also being run very efficiently. But in many places temples are not being operated efficiently. There is a complete lack of system of governance in some temples. He said that there have been cases of misappropriation of movable and immovable properties of temples.

Bhagwat said- “Properties of Hindu temples are used for non-Hindus who have no faith in Hindu gods. Even Hindus need it, but they are not used to it”.

The Sangh chief said that there are orders of the Supreme Court related to the management of temples. He said- “The Supreme Court has said that apart from God, no one else can own the temple. Priests are only managers. It has also said that the government can control it for management purposes, but only for some time. But then it has to return ownership. So there is a need to take a proper decision on this”.

It is also necessary to prepare a plan to once again make temples the center of our socio-cultural life while ensuring proper management and operation of temples based on the strength of Hindu society, said in his written speech.