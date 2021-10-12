On her birthday 16-year-old Ireland Schoolgirl Amy Hunter broke Mithali Raj 22 year old record becoming 1st Irish woman to score a century in ODIs after 21 years

Hunter scored an unbeaten 121. His 127-ball innings included eight fours. This is the highest score by an Irish woman. Earlier this record was in the name of Karen Young. Young scored 120 runs against Pakistan in 2000.

Ireland’s Amy Hunter on Monday became the youngest player to score an ODI century on her 16th birthday with an unbeaten 121 against Zimbabwe. He broke the 22-year-old record of Mithali Raj of India.

Mithali scored a century against Ireland in June 1999 at the age of 16 years and 205 days. She is still playing international cricket at the age of 38. Mithali Raj is India’s highest scorer in Tests and ODIs.

This is Hunter’s fourth ODI at a school in Belfast. His 127-ball innings helped Ireland win 85 runs against Zimbabwe. Hunter made his debut at the age of 15 against Scotland in May.

Amy Hunter is the fourth woman cricketer from Ireland to score a century in ODIs. She is the first female player from Ireland to score a century in ODIs since 2000. After creating history, Hunter from Northern Ireland said, ‘It’s a really good feeling – it’s a little surreal.’

She said, ‘I really didn’t even know anything about this record until I was in my half-century. I wasn’t thinking anything. I just wanted to stay at the crease and make the biggest score for my team.

Amy Hunter said, ‘Even when I hit my century, I didn’t know what to do now, whether to take off the helmet or keep it. It was unbelievable.’ For Amy Hunter, this century is even more special because before that she had scored only 2, 1 and 4 in her last three ODI innings.

Let us tell you that the record of scoring the youngest century in men’s cricket is in the name of Shahid Afridi of Pakistan. He scored 102 against Sri Lanka in 1996 at the age of 16 years and 217 days.