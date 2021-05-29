On his birthday, filmmaker Prasanth Varma announces Hanu-Man, first Telugu superhero movie

Telugu director Prasanth Varma has launched a peculiar superhero movie on his birthday on the weird time, 29 Might maybe effectively effectively additionally. The movie is titled Hanu-Man and since the identify suggests, it’s a methods impressed by the lifetime of Lord Hanuman. The flow into poster of the movie has furthermore been launched on the weird time. It must be the first Telugu superhero movie. The poster takes us to the mighty Himalayas whereas the tune is equally advantageous.

Take a look at out the announcement and flow into poster

This time I’m coming with my favorite Style!! Fasten your seat belts to dive right into a peculiar cinematic universe! “HANU-MAN”✨ The First Customary Superhero Movie in Teluguhttps://t.co/CH4EQA7oDT#HanuManTheFilm #HanuMan#PV4 — Zombie Varma (@PrasanthVarma) Might maybe effectively effectively additionally 29, 2021

The director has often called the movie a cinematic universe hinting that extra films can be made as somewhat little bit of the gathering. He has devoted this movie to the ultimate trusty superheroes (scientific docs, nurses, and healthcare crew), the frontline crew, who’re combating it out in opposition to COVID-19 . The strong and crew of Hanu-Man have now not been launched but.

Prasanth has except now helmed three films – Anguish, Kalki, and Zombie Reddy. Amongst his exclusively-identified films is Zombie Reddy starring Teja Sajja, Daksha Nagarkar, and Anandhi. It was in accordance with the coronavirus outbreak and the storyline talked about an antidote that turns all individuals right into a zombie. Although it didn’t obtain in theatres nevertheless garnered pleasing TRPs in its TV premiere.

Reportedly, Prasanth is engaged on the sequel of this movie. Teja Sajja who carried out the lead position within the first half can be a part of the sequel as correctly. The pre-production of the movie has already began. The sequel can be in accordance with the 2nd wave of coronavirus .

Additionally, he’s engaged on the sequel of Anguish.