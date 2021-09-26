On illegal conversion racket: 3 associates of Maulana Kalim Siddiqui arrested for running illegal conversion racket for 17 years

Many revelations are being made after the arrest of Maulana Kalim Siddiqui in the illegal conversion racket case in UP. ADG LO Prashant Kumar said that Maulana Siddiqui said that when he informs his foreign colleagues after converting people, he pays a lot of money to keep them in Islam as well as convert people. Kalim said Hafiz Idris, Mohammed, wherever he goes in Fulat and other areas. Salim and Kunal Ashok Chaudhary alias Atif also go. The UP ATS has also arrested the three on charges of illegal conversion. Idris and Salim are residents of Muzaffarnagar and Atif is from Nashik.According to the ATS, Mr. Salim and Idris Qureshi have been converting illegally with Kalim Siddiqui for almost 17 years. Maulana Kalim has lured Kunal Chaudhary alias Atif (Doctor) to pass the MCI exam for two years. According to the ATS, Kunal studied medicine in Russia. He had changed his religion during the study. When he returned to India, he could not pass the MCI exam required for medical studies. Even after this, he runs a medical clinic illegally in Nashik. He used to provoke the patients who came to his place to convert.

1.5 crore came from Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait

According to the ATS, more than Rs 20 crore has been deposited in different accounts of the Jamiat Imam Waliullah Trust run by Kalim Siddiqui. About Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of the trust from Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, out of which evidence has been found that Kalim Siddiqui sent large sums of money to people involved in conversion with him. . Idris Qureshi works to raise funds for the Jamiatul Imam Waliullah Al Islamia Madrasa, run by the Maulana Kalim Trust. This madrassa is used as a center for illegal conversions. According to the ATS, the conversion of Turbiat, an important stage of conversion, is done here.

60 lakh houses, 2.5 lakh bikes

According to ATS, Idris has built a residential house in Muzaffarnagar worth Rs 60 lakh in three months. He has also bought a bike which costs around Rs 2.5 lakh. Asked about his source of income, he could not say anything. The ATS has learned that Kalim Siddiqui and Idris Qureshi have more assets in New Delhi and Muzaffarnagar.