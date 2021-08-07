On Independence Day 15 august PM Narendra Modi will invite entire Indian Olympics contingent to Red Fort as special guests

India may have ensured only 3 medals in the Tokyo Olympics so far, but our players have impressed a lot with their performance. Perhaps this is the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite the entire Indian Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as a special guest on Independence Day (August 15). Then he will meet and talk to all of them personally.

According to the news of ANI, apart from the program at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi will invite all the Olympic participants to his residence for talks. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi lauded the efforts of all the Indian sportspersons who are participating in the Tokyo Olympics. The Prime Minister highlighted that this time the maximum number of players had qualified for these games.

In a tweet made by the PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, ‘The passion, passion and spirit of Indian players is at the highest level today. This confidence comes when the right talent is identified, it is encouraged. This confidence comes when systems change, become transparent. This new confidence is becoming the hallmark of New India.

He said, ‘This time the highest number of players from India have qualified in the Olympics. Remember, this has been done while battling the biggest disaster of 100 years. There are many games in which we have qualified for the first time. Not only qualified but also giving tough competition.

After India’s defeat at the hands of Belgium men’s hockey at the Tokyo Olympics, Modi had said, “Loss and victories are part of life.” Wishing the team all the best for the future, he said, “The Indian team did its best. that’s all that matters.’ The Indian men’s hockey team lost 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics after losing three goals within the last 11 minutes.

Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu opened India’s account at the Tokyo Olympics. He won the silver medal. After her, female boxer Lovlina assured the country a medal. Lovlina has reached the semi-finals of women’s boxing. In boxing, both the participants who lose in both the semi-finals are entitled to bronze medals.

After this, India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu won the bronze medal for the country. Sindhu won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She has become the first Indian woman to win medals in two consecutive Olympics.





