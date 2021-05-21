On Jr NTR's birthday, makers of RRR reveal new poster of actor as Komaram Bheem

By | May 21, 2021
0 Comment
South star Jr NTR is celebrating his thirty eighth birthday as of late, 20 Might effectively effectively. On the particular occasion, SS Rajamouli, the director of his famous-awaited film RRR, launched a model distinctive poster that includes the actor on social media. Jr NTR is taking part in the character of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem within the film.

In his tweet, Rajamouli revealed that the character of Bheem has a coronary coronary heart of gold nonetheless when he rebels, he stands robust and brave.

RRR will uncover the evaluations of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film moreover stars Ram Charan Teja, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. To web a supreme time the particular occasion, director Prashanth Neel moreover introduced his subsequent film with Jr NTR.

Adarsh Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan amongst others moreover wished the actor on social media

