On London’s Reopened Ballet Stages, a Focus on the Contemporary

LONDON — The temper was ebullient on Tuesday evening at the Royal Opera Home, as the viewers settled in for the first efficiency by the Royal Ballet in virtually six months, a day after theaters and museums have been formally allowed to open in England. The disembodied voice asking individuals to show off their cellphones bought rousing applause earlier than the lights went down for the night’s program, “twenty first Century Choreographers,” a blended invoice that included a new work by Kyle Abraham, his first for the Royal Ballet.

Abraham, certainly one of the few Black choreographers to be commissioned by the Royal Ballet, has proven his wide-ranging curiosity about working in several modes and tones over the previous few years. His new dance, “Non-obligatory Household: A Divertissement,” is totally not like his work for his personal firm, A.I.M., or his two items for the New York Metropolis Ballet — the creative, glamorous “The Runaway” (2018) or the current spare and serene “When We Fell,” a filmed dance.

He’s proper to name “Non-obligatory Household” a divertissement: The ten-minute work for 3 dancers is amusing, nicely crafted and intriguing. But it surely additionally feels incomplete, like an thought for one thing greater. (Maybe it’s; he has been commissioned to create an ensemble work for the Royal Ballet in spring 2022.)