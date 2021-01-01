On Manish Sisodia Ram Temple: Aap Tiranga Yatra Ayodhya

Highlights The Aam Aadmi Party reached Ram’s shelter

A tricolor procession is being organized in Ayodhya today

Sisodia said – There is nothing better than Ram Rajya

Ayodhya / Lucknow

The Aam Aadmi Party, which once discussed building a university instead of a temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, is using Hindutva and nationalism as a political weapon to challenge the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Yes, the Aam Aadmi Party is going to hold a tricolor procession in Ayodhya today. The party claims that BJP’s ‘fake nationalism’ will be exposed. With this, the party is also entering the Uttar Pradesh election season.

A day before his tricolor yatra in Ayodhya, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reached Hanuman Gadhi and paid obeisance to Ram Lalla. Meanwhile, Sisodia spoke to our correspondent newspaper Times of India about the importance of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh politics and how his party expects charisma in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Why a tricolor trip to Ayodhya?

Explaining the importance of the Tricolor Yatra at the birthplace of Lord Rama, Sisodia said, “We are doing the Tricolor Yatra across the state. This is my third visit. Ayodhya is important because of the Ram Temple and Hanuman Fort. It has its own significance in Indian history. He said that worship of Lord Rama and Tricolor Yatra will make our work more sacred.

All parties in Ram’s court

When the Deputy Chief Minister was asked that AAP is facing allegations from other parties regarding Hindutva. How to see your Ayodhya Yatra when other political parties are reaching Ramnagari? Sisodia said that Ram belongs to everyone. Everyone should come to Ayodhya. Ram Rajya is synonymous with good governance. If one comes to Ayodhya to do politics on Rama, it is a different matter but Ram Rajya is the best form of government. Ram is God, we should take inspiration from him. Those who do politics on Rama, we should ask those people who reveal that the journalist who gives salt and bread in the mid-day meal is in jail? Why did the Hatras rape case happen? For them, Ram is just a symbol, not an inspiration.

What to expect in 2022

What do you expect in 2022 without any political alliance? Sisodia said each party is new at some point. We formed the government three times in Delhi but in some places we were even new to the city. People have seen all the political parties and now they are seeing a new kind of politics. In Delhi we do not have the resources and rights like the UP government, yet we are giving people cheap electricity, good schools, clean water etc. People now see good governance.

How to solve the caste equation?

UP’s politics revolves around the equation of caste and society. Can you be strong in such an environment? Sisodia said caste is important in the absence of good governance. People think that when all parties are the same, have the same policies, have the same corruption, they see an alternative to caste and community. If there is an option like yours, which people have seen in Delhi, they will know that they can get better health and better education. Affordable electricity, water and good infrastructure can be obtained and then caste and community have no role to play.