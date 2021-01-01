On Michael Vaughan Root: Michael Vaughan beats coach Chris Silverwood and captain Joe Root for England’s bouncer strategy against India in Lord’s Test

Highlights At Lord’s, India beat England by 151 runs

The third Test of the series will be played at Headingley from the 25th

Host Joe Root & Company is trying to get back

London

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has criticized the bouncer tactics of his national cricket team head coach Chris Silverwood and captain Joe Root during the second Test against India.

Before lunch on the fifth and final day of the match, the England bowlers repeatedly bounced off India’s tail batsmen Mohammad Shami and Jaspreet Bumrah. With the help of an unbroken 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket between the two, India set a target of 272 against England and then their team was bowled out for 120.

“On the fifth day of the second Test, just 20 minutes before lunch, the collapse was the worst attitude of the England Test team in years,” Vaughan wrote in a Facebook post.

Bumrah, who bounced England’s lower order batsmen, had to face a bouncer, especially when James Anderson came to bat. Meanwhile, he also had an argument with fast bowler Mark Wood and wicketkeeper Jose Butler.

However, England’s strategy was not effective and Bumrah and Shami managed to put India in a better position. Vaughn said,

Much has been written about this and it has been said that England’s strategy of bouncing Jaspreet Bumrah was reciprocated. Joe Root was really disappointed by some of his senior players who wanted to intervene immediately but I expected the coach to intervene as well.

Vaughn said, ‘Why didn’t Silverwood send anyone watering the field to tell Root what was going on, and he immediately changed his strategy. I know that if I had done that, Duncan Fletcher would have done the same to me. Vaughn said England lost the opportunity in their hands this season. It was a crucial moment in the second Test and England lost it, he said. Silverwood was also responsible for this.

