On Nandamuri Balakrishna's 61st birthday, Krack director Gopichand Malineni announces collaboration with actor

Telugu actor-flesh presser Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his 61st birthday at the present time, 10 June. To produce in the interim even further explicit for his followers, the makers of his upcoming film (#NBK107) have provided that the actor has signed an enormous industrial film with Krack director Gopichand Malineni.

Taking to his social media story, the director wished Balakrishna on his birthday and made the film announcement.

Confirm it out right here

Cheerful birthday to balaiah babu garu…eagerly prepared to meet you on units quickly sir..to certainly really feel the yowl in are residing..#NBK107 @MythriOfficial @MusicThaman #HappyBirthdayNBK https://t.co/171NvSWZOk — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) June 10, 2021

Sri Nandamuri Balakrishna garu, actor, politician, chairman, and our hero , one in every of the very most life like soulful human beings ever, may perchance be celebrating his birthday on June tenth..it’s a honour to start this as CDP #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/DjP66vxV7h — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) June 9, 2021

Malineni has reportedly penned the script, based on apt incidents. The film will plug on flooring after Balakrishna wraps up his ongoing venture Akhanda with director Boyapati Sreenu. The newly-supplied venture may perchance be bankrolled by Mythri Film Makers whereas the music may perchance be peaceable by Thaman S.

Within the announcement video, Balakrishna seems to be as a lion, which hints he’ll be provided in a extraordinarily environment friendly avatar. Nonetheless, further minute print on the stable and crew are awaited by the makers.

As a varied birthday tribute, the makers of Akhanda the day earlier than proper this second, 9 June unveiled the imprint-unusual poster of Balakrishna from the film.

Within the poster, the actor is seen in a cream shade Nehru-vogue blazer with a neat peep. The staff additionally wished the actor and gave followers a gist about his character throughout the film.

Akhanda is touted to be an movement thriller, produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy below the banner of Dwaraka Creations. Alongside with Balakrishna, the film additionally capabilities Pragya Jaiswal and Meka Srikanth in pivotal roles.