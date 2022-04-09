On Pushpa Star Allu Arjun’s 40th Birthday, Fans Organized 100 Different Locations! On Pushpa Star Allu Arjun’s 40th Birthday, Fans Organized 100 Different Locations!

South Superstar Allu Arjun has a massive fan following not only in the country but across the globe. In such a situation, in the month of April, while the ‘Pushpa’ star celebrates his birthday on 8th April, his fans everywhere have already started celebrating. Because of which #AlluArjun is trending on top on Twitter. This shows the kind of craze among his fans for Allu and they can go to any extent for him.

The superstar’s fans and supporters are excited about his birthday every year. Fans are very vocal about their love for Allu which is also visible on Twitter as his name starts trending in no time. So this is how Allu Arjun enjoys his fan following in a big way on his social media accounts.

In such a situation, his Jabra fans celebrated his 40th birthday in a different way by arranging 100 days of blood donation camp, free food distribution for the needy and also organized special screening of all his hit films and so on. With this, he made the special day of his superstar Allu even more special.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in his next film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which will be a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The first part included actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Faasil, Jagdish Pratap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, Ajay Ghosh, Shreetj, Shatru.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is produced by Maithri Movie Makers and the camera of the film was handled by Miroslav Kuba Brosek. So now that the first part of the film has done well at the box office, it will be interesting to see if the sequel of the film will be able to repeat the same magic.

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 15:22 [IST]