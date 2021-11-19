On Putin’s Strategic Chessboard, a Series of Destabilizing Moves



“I welcome signals of readiness on the other side, not only to formulate and propagate my own issues and opinions,” said Mr Ryabkov, the deputy foreign minister, “but also to listen to what we have to say.”

Before meeting with Mr Putin in Geneva in June, Mr Biden met with Baltic leaders and assured them that the United States would continue to honor its defense commitments under the NATO alliance. The administration, which is familiar with its ideology, said a more direct discussion – possibly a conversation between Mr Biden and Mr Putin – would be needed to better understand Moscow’s intentions without relying on old-school Kremlinology.

However, a Lithuanian foreign policy official, Ms. Skysgirite, said that the United States must be careful when dealing with Russia, as Mr. Putin claimed, that Russia is a “peaceful” state.

“We must not be naive,” said Ms Skygirite. “We must be very aware of what he is doing on the ground and not fall into the trap of Putin’s rhetoric.”

What does Mr. Putin want? Ms. Skysgirit’s answer is simple: “To restore the Soviet Union.”

Mr Trenin, a Carnegie analyst, said Mr Putin had little interest in invading other countries and doing business, as the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s had helped the collapse of the Soviet Union. But he said gaining Ukraine’s international commitment as a neutral state, given some autonomy to its more pro-Russian East, was a key priority for the Kremlin.

“President Putin has come to the conclusion that the usual political channels, tools, forms and methods are not working,” Mr Trenin said. “The situation is, presumably, a rather bad one.”

Andrew Higgins contributed to the report in Bruges, Belarus, and Julian E. Barnes contributed from Washington.