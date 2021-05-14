On Spotify, an Arranged Marriage Between Music and Podcasts

Because it occurred, so did Spotify.

“Black Woman Songbook,” Smith’s new podcast, is one among a number of music-focused exhibits launched on the platform within the final yr that take a novel method to one of many business’s oldest issues. It makes use of a hybrid format, which Spotify calls “exhibits with music” or “music and discuss,” that enables creators to include full songs from the service’s huge catalog into their podcasts freed from cost. (Spotify takes a 30 p.c reduce of advertisements arrange by means of the service.) The format provides podcasters easy accessibility to music that may be troublesome or too pricey to achieve on their very own and presents listeners with a seamless interface for studying extra a couple of music or including it to their library.

These listeners should be utilizing Spotify — the format, designed to take advantage of Spotify’s present offers with music corporations, isn’t suitable with different platforms. And solely customers with a premium subscription will hear full songs; everybody else will get a 30-second preview. However for Smith and others, the trade-offs have thus far been value it.

“Full songs are the place the magic is,” Smith mentioned. “There’s nothing like teeing up a music meaning a lot to me and that I do know will imply a lot to others if they only have the chance to listen to it.”

All podcasters who wish to use third-party, pre-existing music have confronted the identical impediment. In contrast to radio broadcasters, who can buy blanket licenses that give them rights to hottest songs, copyright legislation requires podcasts and different types of on-demand media to license songs individually. The prices, which, for a typical three-year time period, can vary from $500 to $6,000 per use, add up rapidly. Final fall, Hrishikesh Hirway, the host of the favored music podcast “Tune Exploder,” introduced on Twitter that he must take away some episodes of the present due to mounting licensing charges. (The tweets had been later deleted. Hirway declined to remark.) “Relationship Objectives” confronted related challenges — most episodes of the present are now not on-line.

Many podcasts that characteristic music get round licensing by means of an exception to copyright legislation often called “honest use,” which permits for the utilization of small parts of copyrighted materials for particular functions, together with remark and criticism. However fair-use defenses have an inconsistent observe report in court docket, and as podcasts have grown in reputation, rights holders have turn out to be extra aggressive.