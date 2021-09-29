On Stage, ‘Designing Woman’ Sheds The Shoulder Pads, Not Its Politics

The show was not entirely progressive. Its only character of color was a subordinate role in the firm of Anthony Bouvier (Meshch Taylor), and queer characters were rare. But it gave different perspectives to its characters, emphasizing that women’s experiences were not the same. In a logline, the characters may come across as stereotypes – Hardus, Bimbo, Pragmatic, Neff – Yet Carter, played by Delta Burke, Annie Potts And Jean Smart, they had smart minds and big hearts. They used to support each other even while fighting.

That’s what makes this theatrical version of “Designing Women” more than an attempt to capitalize on familiar intellectual property. As a television show, it spanned the political divide, allowing both progressive and conservative women to see themselves being represented glamorously. Those divisions are wider now. But if these characters can still talk to each other on stage, audience members may be able to continue those conversations off stage, with or without repartee.

Although TheaterSquare announced the show in early 2020, Bloodworth-Thomson didn’t begin writing it until this year, eventually amassing nearly 7,000 pages. (Those voices won’t really take off.) The September draft included her practice style, a rapier wit with a shiny handle, and some callbacks for devoted fans, like the one on Julia’s “The lights went out in Georgia” speech. ref.

Feminism still isn’t particularly intersecting, even as the firm now includes a co-owner who is black and queer, Anthony’s cousin Cleo (Carla Renata). But the script has updated its politics. First in line is Julia instructs new receptionist Hayley (Kim Matula) in temperature checks for clients. “If they refuse, kick them out,” Julia says. “If they’re wearing a MAGA hat, don’t let them in.” A voicemail message plays in the background, calling Julia a “lying socialist slut”.

Bloodworth-Thomson dreams of touring the South for the play and a final berth on Broadway. But it’s dialogue like this that explains why she and Thomson chose TheaterSquare for the tryout. Washington County, which includes Fayetteville, went for Trump in 2020, though by a somewhat narrow margin — 50.39 percent for Trump, and Joseph R. 46.49 percent for Biden’s ticket – and the theater attracts audiences who don’t all vote the same way.

“I know that not everyone who walks in the door will automatically agree with me in a conversation over beer,” Miller told me. But the theater deliberately puts on programs that inspire those conversations. And the cafe has 16 local beers on tap.