On Sushant Singh Death Anniversary, Friend Sandeep Ssingh Trolled For Presenting Fake Friendship





Mumbai: Amongst the heartfelt posts and notes pouring in on Social media as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his first dying anniversary, one put up that drew flak from the late actor's followers was that of movie producer and Sushant's good friend Sandeep Ssingh's.

Sandeep Ssingh took to Instagram sharing a collection of images with Sushant wherein they each might be seen sitting in a room, most likely having some deep dialog. Sharing the photographs, Sandeep wrote, "Kuch log tujhe jaante hai, kuch log mujhe jaante hai, hume koi nahi jaanta, sirf hum jaante hai (Some individuals know you, others know me, no one is aware of us, besides you and me)."

Nonetheless, Sushant's followers had been fast to assault Sandeep alleging that he too was concerned within the late actor's dying. The remark part of Sandeep Ssingh's put up is full of assaults from Sushant's followers. Whereas one of many social media person known as it 'Fake friendship', one other of Sushant Singh Rajput's fan wrote, "Ohho kya baat jb zinda the tb yaad tk ni kiya (You paid no consideration to him when he was alive)."

Take a look at Sandip Ssingh’s Instagram put up right here:

Sandeep Ssingh Rajput claimed to be Sushant Singh Rajput’s shut good friend after his dying and was seen taking the lead on the actor’s funeral. He was additionally seen with Sushant’s sister Meetu. Nonetheless, controversies erupted after Sushant’s household revealed that they did now know him. A number of information organisations additionally demanded Sandeep’s arrest calling him a ‘key conspirator’ and ‘assassin’ in Sushant Singh Rajput’s dying’s case.

Sandeep Ssingh has labored with a number of movies together with Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi and PM Narendra Modi biopic.