On ‘Target Killing’ in Kashmir, NC Spokesperson said – Why was the headline not made on the death of Muslims, Kashmiri activist said – Our government is busy in dancing and singing Why the headline was not made on the death of the Kashmiri activist said

Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit said that after the abrogation of 370, it seemed that a jihad against terror had been waged. But jihad was limited to talks only. BJG is trying to win over the hearts of people doing jihad. He said that our government is busy in dancing and singing.

National Conference spokesperson Ifra Jaan said- Ever since the BJP government came… it has increased all the more because law and order has failed. He said that the process of target killing is going on for the last one year. 22 civilians have been killed but their death did not make headlines because they were not Muslims. He said that the BJP rule has completely failed. BJP is working only for the victory and defeat of the election.

Actually, he said this on the question of Aaj Tak anchor Saeed Ansari in which he had asked why the violence has suddenly increased in Kashmir. He said that the blood of terror flows in the colors of Pakistan. The neighboring country is a friend of the Taliban and it does not desist from its antics. His question was that the rulers of Pakistan are not understanding this. When will the terrorists’ intentions be fulfilled? His question was why this terrorism is not stopping. Whose meaning is being solved by killing the poor migrant laborers.

Ifra Jaan said that if Article 370 is removed, then these killings will stop. Ever since the BJP government came to power, everything is happening under their nose. But the government is unable to do anything. He said that these people have the ability to kill anyone. BJP is in power in Jammu and Kashmir for the last seven years. Then why can’t you do anything?

The government is allowing 'target killing' to happen… Our government is busy dancing and singing: Kashmiri activist. Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid Said, "We need to take such steps that no child should go towards terrorism".

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaidya said that this trend has increased after the change of chief of Pak intelligence agency ISI. ISI has created hatred towards India in the hearts of the people of Pakistan. Because of this, small boys of Pakistan come to India and spread panic. He said that the people of Kashmir have suffered in all this incident. In the last 30 years, many Muslims have been killed, no doubt about it.

