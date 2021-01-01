On the allegation of raping the model, OTT producer Ashish Bhavsar said – the law is being misused

In March, a model had lodged a complaint against OTT maker Ashish Bhavsar at the Goregaon police station. Ashish has said the allegations against him are completely baseless but he will still remain in jail. Now the manufacturer has issued a statement in this regard. “I deny the false allegations of rape against me,” Ashish said in a statement. The allegations against me and the FIR are completely false and this has been done against my previous FIR on the threat of ransom, kidnapping. I had lodged this FIR against the accused girl and her three accomplices. Ashish further said, ‘These people honey trap me and then through criminals they started threatening me that they would accuse me of rape. After that these people kidnapped me in my own car and took a lot of money. When I filed an FIR against him, he made a false FIR against me to save himself. This is an abuse of Section 376 of the IPC. I have full faith in the justice system and I am sure my innocence will come to the fore. According to police, the rape victim has accused Ashish of raping her by promising to act in the film. The complaint also states that Ashish threatened the model that he would kill her if she told anyone. Ashish, 42, was produced in court after his arrest. The court has sent Ashish to jail.