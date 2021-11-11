On the Ground: Migrants in Poland’s Forests Are Hiding and Hurting
It was dark before dawn on Thursday, and only the weeping winter winds in the forest near the Polish-Belarusian border broke the silence. Guided to this location by a pin on Google Maps, a group of humanitarian workers wanted to meet migrants in dire need of help.
But nothing. Just darkness and silence. Someone in the group wore night vision goggles.
“They’re here,” he said. Just a few feet away, a group of eight people sat stunned.
An alliance of humanitarian organizations working together on the Polish side of the border is called “intervention.”
A group of about 40 organizations monitoring the situation on the border, Grupa Granica, have come together to help.
“It is our duty as a state to help those who have been exploited by the Lukashenko regime,” the group said in a statement. “Against the backdrop of the real danger of escalating the situation on the border,” he called on all parties to respect the basic tenets of humanitarianism.
For months now, as the crisis has escalated, this network of NGOs has been doing everything possible to bring food, shelter, medicine and clothing to the needy.
In recent days, international attention has been focused on the vicinity of Kuznetsov – a border crossing where thousands of migrants have camped out in hopes of joining the European Union – the Belarus-Poland border is a wide border. More than 250 miles.
Polish authorities have barred entry to anyone except locals living within two miles of the border. But the jungles are spread far beyond that zone, and in that jungle there are many people hiding behind the guards and razor wire, waiting for the opportunity to move on.
The group of eight people waiting on Thursday morning included people from Syria and Yemen. They were in the woods for many months. Both the migrants and the aid workers said that their names should not be used for fear of being investigated by the authorities.
The road for migrants to cross the border is difficult. Although nomadic farms and dense forests are sparsely populated, it is impossible to find them within a mile’s walk.
So they hide and wait for people to pay to take them further west outside of Poland, where they can take refuge according to immigrants and those familiar with their situation.
On most of the empty streets, Polish police vehicles are parked, waiting for vans and other vehicles to pull over. If they find people crossing illegally, they send them back to Belarus, where many will wait and then try again.
