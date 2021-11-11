On the Ground: Migrants in Poland’s Forests Are Hiding and Hurting

A group of about 40 organizations monitoring the situation on the border, Grupa Granica, have come together to help.

“It is our duty as a state to help those who have been exploited by the Lukashenko regime,” the group said in a statement. “Against the backdrop of the real danger of escalating the situation on the border,” he called on all parties to respect the basic tenets of humanitarianism.

For months now, as the crisis has escalated, this network of NGOs has been doing everything possible to bring food, shelter, medicine and clothing to the needy.

In recent days, international attention has been focused on the vicinity of Kuznetsov – a border crossing where thousands of migrants have camped out in hopes of joining the European Union – the Belarus-Poland border is a wide border. More than 250 miles.

Polish authorities have barred entry to anyone except locals living within two miles of the border. But the jungles are spread far beyond that zone, and in that jungle there are many people hiding behind the guards and razor wire, waiting for the opportunity to move on.