On The Kapil Sharma Show Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor reveal secret behind the famous slap scene. On The Kapil Sharma Show, ‘Jersey’ stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur reveal the secret behind the famous slap scene in the film

On The Kapil Sharma Show, 'Jersey' stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur reveal the secret behind the famous slap scene in the film

The upcoming film ‘Jersey’ is in the news these days with its emotional narration and stellar performances from the star cast. In such a situation, Jersey film hero Shahid Kapoor and actress Mrunal Thakur arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show. In the conversation, Kapil Sharma asks Mrinal Thakur why his relationship is bad with all his love affairs in films. He points to a special slap scene, which Mrunal initiates on Shahid Kapoor. While Mrunal had her answers, her co-star Shahid Kapoor, who had accompanied her to promote her film, revealed that the famous ‘slap’ mare made special preparations and even actress Kiara Had a call with Advani too!

Shahid Kapoor told about the scene, “Before shooting the scene he (Mrunal Thakur) called Kiara (Kiara Advani) and had a long conversation with her. She called me to motivate herself to slap me and asked her asked, “Tell me what happened to you in ‘Kabir Singh'”. Shahid is standing here and in the scene it is written I have to slap him very hard! So, tell me so that I can get more mood for it so that I could get over the slap. And after the slap, my ears got really a little numb.”

Then she said that she didn’t want to slap him at first and was making excuses like “how can I kill Shahid”, but in the fourth shot she was all set. Being so unsure about Mrunal Thakur’s Thappad, even Shahid Kapoor was at ease, he could never have guessed the power of Thappad, “And it was winter, we were in Chandigarh. Were shooting in 4- or 5 degree temperatures and the slap lasts for two and a half, two and a half days!”

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 15:40 [IST]