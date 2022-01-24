On the other hand, 5G service stirred up the US! RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani led Jio partners with the University of Oulu over development of 6G technology amid 5G Issue Row – The 5G service stirred up the US! Here Mukesh Ambani’s Jio tied up 6G with foreign universities

Several airlines have canceled their flights to the US due to the implementation of 5G services. They say the 5G signal can interfere with their safety device ‘altimeter’, which pilots use to fly and measure altitude.

Amidst the 5G network controversy, the Estonia unit of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s Jio and the University of Oulu in Finland have decided to promote entrepreneurship with the development of 6G technology. have compromised. This information was given through a statement issued on Thursday (January 20, 2022).

“We look forward to collaborating with Jio Estonia and the entire Reliance Group on targeted research aspects…,” said Professor Matti Latva-Aho, Principal Director of 6G at Olu University.

According to the university, “6G is over 5G and expands digitization through unparalleled capabilities. 5G and 6G will coexist and cover a wide range of consumer and enterprise use cases.” It is believed that this tie-up will strengthen Jio’s 5G capability and help it explore possibilities in the 6G space. Jio Platforms is the parent company of telecommunications company Reliance Jio.

,No risk to aviation radar altimeters with 5G services: Meanwhile, the ITU APT Foundation of India, which works on spectrum-related issues, has informed that the proposed 5G services in India will be in the spectrum band. It will have adequate security measures. Also, it will not interfere with the altimeter of civilian aircraft. Explain that the altimeter is an important ‘navigation’ tool for aircraft. It measures altitude above sea level.

B777 resumes six flights to the US On the other hand, Air India has said that it has resumed six Indo-US flights on Thursday with Boeing B777 aircraft. The airline said that the aircraft manufacturer Boeing has given approval to operate these aircraft, after which this step has been taken. It also said that flight operations to the US will return to normal from late Thursday night.

