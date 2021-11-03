On the question of inflation BJP spokesperson started counting free toilets and housing

BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash said that we have 6 people sitting in this panel and I can say with the claim that no person sitting here has seen as much poverty as PM Modi has seen in his lifetime and family.

Inflation is a major issue of the country. The people of the country are troubled by the rising inflation. The opposition is also raising this issue loudly and targeting the government.

In such a situation, a debate took place on the same issue in the show ‘Sabse Bada Question’ of the news channel ‘News24’, in which when the BJP spokesperson was asked questions on inflation, he started talking about free toilets and housing.

He said that it is our good fortune that today there is talk of economic inequality. It is our responsibility to build toilets today. We also have a responsibility to build housing.

Meanwhile, the anchor of the show Sandeep Chaudhary said that you are raising the slogan of free-free, but you take all the money from us.

On this, BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash said that the problem of Congressmen is that for them India starts from Lodhi Road and ends in Noida. Elections were held here in Munger, Bihar and if there was any connection to these issues, we would have lost the election, but it did not happen.

Let us tell you that the Congress has been continuously targeting the BJP regarding this issue. Recently, Rahul Gandhi had targeted the Modi government over inflation and tweeted, ‘It is Diwali but inflation is at its peak. This is not a joke. I wish the Modi government had a sensitive heart for the people.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had also earlier targeted the central government regarding inflation. He said that it is festival time. People are worried about inflation. The looted thinking of the BJP government, instead of reducing the inflation before the festival, took the prices of gas cylinders, petrol-diesel, oil, vegetables to the sky. At the time of elections, BJP will go among the public by reducing 1-2 rupees, then it will get a befitting reply. People will not forgive.