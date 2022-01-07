On the question of missing from the campaign, the BSP gave the answer, ‘Party supremo Mayawati is present as much as is needed’

Home Minister Amit Shah had taken a jibe at BSP chief Mayawati for “missing” from the campaign in view of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. On this Mayawati had said that she does not have the money to hold the rally. However, party leaders say that the BSP chief is in no hurry to enter the fray.

Ahead of the assembly elections in the state, BJP, Samajwadi Party and Congress have organized public meetings, road shows, yatras and marathons. However, due to Kovid, now these can be cut. At the same time, Mayawati is still absent from rallies during this period. At the same time, party leaders insist that it does not mean that she (Mayawati) is not active. She is camping in Lucknow and is taking feedback from party cadres on a daily basis.

According to Indian Express reports, BSP sources say that Mayawati is meeting party leaders, declared candidates and sitting MLAs, district and zonal coordinators, state functionaries and heads of brotherhood committees that have been constituted for Muslims, Brahmins, Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes. To access various classes including classes.

BSP supremo Mayawati usually calls senior party office bearers to her office and there she holds virtual meetings with district level office bearers. Sources said that the party did not want the workers involved in the grassroots campaign to waste time in coming and going back to Lucknow when the elections were so close. So zonal coordinators and state level functionaries hold meetings with booth presidents and brotherhood committees, and pass on the ground reports to the high command.

Sources in the BSP said that Mayawati keeps a close watch on matters like how the party’s election strategy is being implemented, how many new members have joined the party. Earlier, Mayawati had hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah’s taunt, saying that the BJP’s public meetings are being held before the elections, they are being done on the basis of public money and crowd of government employees.

When asked when Mayawati will start campaigning, BSP spokesperson Faizan Khan said: “Other political parties start organizational activities close to the elections, BSP keeps working on the ground for the whole five years. At the moment, the party is reviewing past works. The BSP supremo is monitoring the organizational activities on a daily basis.