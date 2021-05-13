On the Scrappy Fringes of French Politics, Marine Le Pen Tries to Rebrand
LA TRINITÉ-SUR-MER, France — It was the setting for an easy origin story, or so it appeared. Marine Le Pen, the far-right chief aiming to be France’s subsequent president, got here to launch her newest marketing campaign in the seaside resort the place her firebrand father as soon as introduced his personal bid for the presidency from the household residence.
However the latest journey to the household base at La Trinité-sur-Mer in western France, the place Ms. Le Pen posed for selfies with admirers, schmoozed with oystermen and took TV journalists on boat rides, was a important half of a rebranding effort towards respectability.
Steering the motorboat was Florent de Kersauson, a distinguished businessman who, after a long time of backing center-right candidates, was switching to Ms. Le Pen’s Nationwide Rally. By embracing Mr. de Kersauson, a former senior government at the telecommunications large Alcatel, Ms. Le Pen latched on to the type of institution determine who might assist persuade voters that her social gathering was greater than a scrappy, household enterprise. And possibly even assuage doubts about her competence to transfer into the Élysée Palace.
“The Nationwide Rally, previously the Nationwide Entrance, has gone from being a protest motion to an opposition motion, and is now a authorities motion,” Ms. Le Pen stated.
A 12 months earlier than France’s subsequent presidential election, Ms. Le Pen, 52, is anticipated to be President Emmanuel Macron’s essential challenger in a rematch of the 2017 vote. For the previous 4 years, Ms. Le Pen has been making an attempt to rebuild her credibility following a poor marketing campaign that was marred by an incoherent message and punctuated by a disastrous debate towards Mr. Macron.
She has tweaked her financial message, shedding the social gathering’s opposition to the euro and European Union, a stance that alienated mainstream conservatives. She now talks of forming a authorities of nationwide unity by selecting the most competent, seasoned people, together with figures from the left, who would add gravitas to a celebration whose vice chairman, Jordan Bardella, is simply 25 years previous.
At the same time as she hews to the social gathering’s harsh nationalist, anti-immigrant imaginative and prescient, Ms. Le Pen has redoubled efforts to “un-demonize” her social gathering, which has lengthy been related to the anti-Semitism, xenophobia, Holocaust denialism and colonial nostalgia of Jean-Marie Le Pen, her father and the social gathering’s founder.
Half of that has been an effort to humanize her. A flurry of latest information studies revealed that she beloved cats a lot she had turn into a licensed breeder, specializing in Bengals and Somalis. The images of her posing with the cuddly felines had been visible proof that the social gathering not belonged to her father, identified for his fondness of menacing Dobermans.
Latest polls present Ms. Le Pen and Mr. Macron working neck and neck in the first spherical of subsequent 12 months’s election, with Ms. Le Pen trailing by only a few proportion factors in a second-round runoff.
Nicolas Lebourg, a political scientist, stated Ms. Le Pen, who’s working for president for the third time, has struggled to bounce again from her shaky efficiency in 2017. Whereas she projected a contemporary picture when she took over the social gathering from her father 10 years in the past, she faucets into fears working via French society with out providing a constructive imaginative and prescient for the future, Mr. Lebourg stated.
“It’s potential she’ll earn superb ends in the first spherical, possibly even are available first, after which lose in the second spherical,” Mr. Lebourg stated, including that her projected sturdy displaying owed much less to her “charisma” than pessimism in France. “It’s extra about the French concern of decline.”
The federal government’s poor dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic has undermined religion in the state and deepened a way of normal nationwide decline, Mr. Lebourg stated.
Mr. Macron has additionally been slowed down in a collection of crises, together with the Yellow Vest motion. Assaults in latest months have additionally heightened fears of terrorism and accelerated Mr. Macron’s shift to the proper to fend off Ms. Le Pen.
“I feel I can win,” Ms. Le Pen stated in an hourlong interview inside her workplace at the Nationwide Meeting in Paris, the place copies of “The Thinker Cat,” an illustrated quantity of feline-themed aphorisms, and a blue binder marked “immigration” and “safety” lay on her desk.
To Ms. Le Pen, Mr. Macron was globalization’s candidate, whose presidency was one of “dysfunction, fragmentation and fracturing of French society.”
“Me, I’m the candidate of the restoration of the authority of the state,” Ms. Le Pen stated, including that she would defend France’s nationwide pursuits.
She has shed half of her populist financial agenda, particularly her proposal to drop the euro. She stated she now believed that the stability provided by the frequent forex outweighed the negatives.
Retaining the forex is believed to assist Ms. Le Pen court docket conventional conservatives, the identical group focused by Mr. Macron. “It’s reassured individuals who had been nervous by a place that made them assume that it might have penalties on their belongings,” she stated.
Her social gathering has gained additional credibility, Ms. Le Pen argued, in the native governments that her social gathering controls, largely in depressed areas in the north and south of France.
In La Trinité-sur-Mer, she launched Mr. de Kersauson, the former Alcatel government, as the head of her social gathering’s ticket in subsequent month’s regional elections. Getting extra defectors from the center-right — who’re financially higher off than the Nationwide Rally’s conventional backers, however who’re additionally feeling unsettled by the social adjustments rippling via France — is one key to victory subsequent 12 months.
“Marine is a lady of her period, with the issues of her period, and he or she has the solutions of her period,” Mr. de Kersauson stated in an interview.
Mr. de Kersauson, who situates himself on the heart proper politically, stated he would by no means have supported the Nationwide Rally when it was led by Ms. Le Pen’s father. However he stated he had slid towards Ms. Le Pen’s social gathering as a result of it was first to make the proper “diagnostic” about France’s issues, citing immigration and safety.
In the interview, Ms. Le Pen’s voice rose when she spoke about immigration — the purple meat subject that has sustained her social gathering’s rise, beneath each father and daughter. She stated authorities insurance policies had been too lax and blamed immigration for fragmenting French society, and giving rise to Islamism and terrorism.
“We will’t clear up the downside of insecurity if we don’t acknowledge the concept that immigration is anarchic, and is the engine of insecurity in our nation,” she stated. “When a plumber comes to repair a leak, the very first thing he does is shut off the water.”
Ms. Le Pen needs to sharply cut back immigration and deport those that are in France illegally. Buying French citizenship needs to be made more durable, she stated, and contingent on respecting French “customs” and “codes.’’
“It’s additionally about the protection of the French life-style,” she added. “It’s about Individuals not being French, French not being Italians. We every have our tradition, every our identification.”
She additionally stated she had no issues with Islam, however vowed to crack down on Islamism, or any try to substitute French Republican values with spiritual legal guidelines.
However her critics see an issue in how she defines Islamism. For Ms. Le Pen, the Muslim head scarf is inherently an expression of Islamism, and sporting it needs to be banned in public.
“In France, we don’t put on the head scarf,” Ms. Le Pen stated. “France, it’s Brigitte Bardot in a swimsuit slightly than girls in niqabs.”
In La Trinité-sur-Mer, Ms. Le Pen’s message on immigration and safety appeared to resonate even amongst these nonetheless skeptical about her financial insurance policies and readiness to govern.
Guylène and Michel André, a retired couple who had come to see Ms. Le Pen launch her marketing campaign, stated they felt beneath siege in a altering France.
“We’re in France, in spite of everything, and we have now the proper to do what we would like,” Ms. André stated. “We’re diminished to being cautious, not speaking an excessive amount of.”
However Mr. Lebourg, the political scientist, stated that Ms. Le Pen wants to broaden her attraction.
In the interview, Ms. Le Pen described herself as “very discreet,” and stated she needed to open up extra about herself earlier than the election. “I feel many individuals really feel they’ve identified me for a very long time, however they don’t know me properly,” she stated. “Perhaps they consider they know me as a result of they obtained to know me via my father.”
She stated she had reconciled along with her father, who’s 93 and whom she expelled from the social gathering in 2015 for making anti-Semitic remarks. The 12 months earlier than, she stated she had moved out of the household residence close to Paris after one of her father’s canine — a rescue, not a Doberman, as some French media initially reported — killed one of her cats.
Ms. Le Pen stated that canine was mild, as had been her father’s Dobermans. “We shouldn’t bask in caricatures,” she stated. “Dobermans have a vicious picture, however, in truth, they’re very mild canine.”
