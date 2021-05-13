On the Scrappy Fringes of French Politics, Marine Le Pen Tries to Rebrand

LA TRINITÉ-SUR-MER, France — It was the setting for an easy origin story, or so it appeared. Marine Le Pen, the far-right chief aiming to be France’s subsequent president, got here to launch her newest marketing campaign in the seaside resort the place her firebrand father as soon as introduced his personal bid for the presidency from the household residence.

However the latest journey to the household base at La Trinité-sur-Mer in western France, the place Ms. Le Pen posed for selfies with admirers, schmoozed with oystermen and took TV journalists on boat rides, was a important half of a rebranding effort towards respectability.

Steering the motorboat was Florent de Kersauson, a distinguished businessman who, after a long time of backing center-right candidates, was switching to Ms. Le Pen’s Nationwide Rally. By embracing Mr. de Kersauson, a former senior government at the telecommunications large Alcatel, Ms. Le Pen latched on to the type of institution determine who might assist persuade voters that her social gathering was greater than a scrappy, household enterprise. And possibly even assuage doubts about her competence to transfer into the Élysée Palace.

“The Nationwide Rally, previously the Nationwide Entrance, has gone from being a protest motion to an opposition motion, and is now a authorities motion,” Ms. Le Pen stated.