On the sets of Dance Deewane 3, Raghav Juyal called the contestants ‘Momo’, then the CM of Assam got furious; Now the dancer clarified

A video from the show ‘Dance Deewane 3’ became quite viral on social media in which the host of the show Raghav Juyal was seen praising a contestant. But inadvertently said something which is now weighing them down. Actually, dancer and host Raghav Juyal inadvertently made a controversial statement regarding a contestant from Assam, after which he is now being accused of racism.

This clip of Raghav was also seen by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, after which his reaction also came to the fore. Assam CM appeared very angry on this comment of Raghav. In such a situation, he also made a post on Twitter in which he condemned this comment of Raghav.

Actually, Raghav jokingly made a joke about Contestant Gunjan Saxena. During this he used the word ‘Momo’. Raghav is facing severe criticism after this video surfaced on social media. It is being said that “it is very wrong to call people of North-East as ‘Chinese’ in a joking manner”. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also termed it as shameful in the matter.

When the Assam CM saw this clip of Raghav, he posted it saying- ‘It has come to my notice that the host of a popular reality show has used racist words for a contestant from Guwahati. This is extremely shameful and completely unacceptable. Casteism has no place in our country and we all should condemn it categorically.

In such a situation, Raghav Juyal has now presented his explanation on the matter. Apologizing by making a video, he has said that his intention was not to hurt anyone. All that was said in a funny way in the style of the girl.

It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condem it unequivocally. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021

Raghav said in his video- ‘A video clip of me is becoming quite viral on social media, in which I am being trolled. I am being called a racist. It is not right to judge me like this by taking out a small clip from the entire show. I am getting hate comments. I want to say something about this. I want you to watch the whole show and then say. It is also not good for my mental health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

Raghav further said in the video while explaining- ‘Actually the contestant of the show Gunjan was asked what is his hobby other than dance? On this the girl said that she loves to talk in Chinese. I have this talent in me. So she speaks in gibberish Chinese. So in the same way I called him on stage.

In this video, Raghav said that many of his friends are from the North East, in such a situation he cannot say anything that will hurt anyone close to him. Still, if my words hurt anyone, then I want to apologize to them.

On the sets of The post Dance Deewane 3, Raghav Juyal called the contestants ‘Momo’, then the CM of Assam got furious; Now Dancer Gives Cleanliness appeared first on Jansatta.



#sets #Dance #Deewane #Raghav #Juyal #called #contestants #Momo #Assam #furious #dancer #clarified