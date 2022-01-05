On the sets of Tiger 3, Salman Khan made strict rules regarding Corona rules! On the sets of Tiger 3, Salman Khan made strict rules regarding Corona rules!

News oi-Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Tiger 3 and many such reports are coming out that people are very cautious about the corona virus. There are reports that Salman Khan has kept a lot of strictness on the set regarding the Corona guidelines. The megastar has requested that the production firm maintain a strict covid protocol environment on the sets of the film and only those people who are essential for production will be on location.

Some time ago there was news that the villain of this film Emraan Hashmi is currently on the set and shooting some important scenes of the film. It was reported that the actor will also shoot some long battle sequences with Emraan Hashmi.

For this, the fight coordinator and a big team will be present on the set. Salman Khan has gone through a significant amount of shooting arrangements to ensure that every precaution is taken to ensure a safe shoot.

Reports suggest that Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan will be filming some action sequences on the SRPF ground sets along with some international action directors. Katrina Kaif is also expected to be seen on the sets of Tiger 3 in the near future.

Significantly, there has been a discussion about the film for a long time and Salman Khan is busy. Talking about the corona virus, it has spread very fast in Mumbai. People are getting infected all the time. The shooting of Tiger 3 is currently going on in Mumbai.

