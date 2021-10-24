On the shoulders of Jitin Prasad, the responsibility of cultivating Brahmin vote bank in UP, told- What was the reaction of Brahmins on Vikas Dubey’s encounter?

On the encounter of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, Jitin said that the matter is under consideration in the court. He said that among those who were killed on the other side, there were people from the Brahmin community. He said that momentarily the sentiments of the people were getting hurt.

Since the formation of the BJP government in UP in 2017, opposition parties had alleged that Brahmins are being atrocities under the rule of Chief Minister Yogi, who comes from the Rajput community. The opposition is trying its best to make the election a Rajput versus Brahmin in some way. Mayawati, Akhilesh and Congress have started trying hard to add Brahmin votes to their side. But Jitin Prasad, who switched from Congress to BJP, rejects this theory outright.

Jitin says that BJP is running with all sections of the society together. On the encounter of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, Jitin said that the matter is under consideration in the court. Actually, he was asked that the Brahmin is angry with the BJP due to the death of Vikas Dubey. Jitin said that among those who were killed on the other side, there were also people from the Brahmin class. He said that momentarily the sentiments of the people were getting hurt.

Regarding Lakhimpur, he was asked whether the BJP was trying to polarize Sikh vs Brahmin there. He said that CM Yogi has clearly said that justice will be done in this matter. Jitin, once considered the Brahmin face of Congress, claims that BJP is going to come to power with full majority in the coming elections. There are some problems but he himself believes that they should be solved.

Keep in mind that the way the opposition parties started mobilization in the last few months by calling BJP anti-Brahmin, BJP first made Kheri MP Ajay Mishra Teni, after making Minister of State for Home at the Center, Jitin Prasad was appointed as a cabinet minister in the Yogi government. Made it. Jitin Prasad was very active for the welfare of Brahmins by staying in Congress.

There were speculations about Jitin becoming a minister as soon as he joined the BJP, but by making Jitin Prasad a cabinet minister, it became clear that BJP is putting full emphasis on cultivating Brahmins. But the big question is whether Jitin will be able to fulfill that need of BJP. Because out of the recently appointed ministers, only Jitin Prasad was given cabinet rank.