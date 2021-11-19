On the talk of the Congress MLA, the bifree anchor said this, there was a heated debate, out of the debate.

In a TV debate, Congress leader Jitu Patwari had a fierce debate with the anchor. After which the Congress leader was thrown out of the debate.

The government has announced the withdrawal of three agricultural laws. In an ongoing TV debate on this, a heated argument was seen between the Congress spokesperson and the anchor. Even the anchor took the Congress leader out of the debate.

In fact, in the ongoing TV debate on Aaj Tak, when anchor Anjana Om Kashyap asked Congress leader Jitu Patwari a question on this matter, he targeted the anchor. After which Anjana Om Kashyap fell apart. The Congress leader said- “What makes me most happy is that when I used to listen to you a few days back, you used to say that all the three black laws are for the benefit of farmers. Today you said that all three black laws were withdrawn in the interest of farmers”.

Jitu Patwari was only able to speak so much that Anjana was upset at his statement. The anchor said- Do you even hear what has not been said… there is no limit to your imagination. Keep flying your pigeons in the sky. Someday, you will reach somewhere. But Mr. Jeetu Patwari, let me make it clear to you two things, the advantages and disadvantages of the agricultural law, both of them have been placed in front of the audience. Your time will not be wasted… give less knowledge.

After this the Congress leader said- “It is so… you also give less knowledge…”. After this a heated argument started between the two. After this, first Jitu Patwari’s voice was downed and then the anchor asked him to be removed.

Let us inform that on Friday morning, PM Modi has announced to withdraw these three agricultural laws. Farmers have been agitating against these laws for almost a year now. There were talks between the government and the farmers many times, but it was not successful. After much deadlock, the government has finally said to withdraw these laws.