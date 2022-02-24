On the tweet of former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha, the filmmaker took a jibe, said- try it, will not take it back

Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Ambassador of Ukraine has appealed to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. He has asked PM Modi to intervene in this matter. The Ambassador of Ukraine says that Prime Minister Modi can talk to the President of Russia in this matter. Even earlier in history, India has played an important role in establishing peace. Because of which Ukraine is now demanding a strong voice of India to stop this war.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine says that he will not bow down to Russia. He says that this is his motherland and he will fight for it. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksey Reznikov said that anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon can join the ranks of the Territorial Defense Force.

Meanwhile, former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha has made a tweet taunting the Prime Minister. In which he wrote, ‘I am waiting for the Sanghis to say that Modi ji will make peace between Ukraine and Russia.’

Indian filmmaker Ashok Pandit has given a befitting reply to his tweet. He wrote, ‘Try it, will not take it back.’

People are giving their reactions on Sanjay Jha’s tweet. A user named The Proud Indian wrote, “Jha’s heart is burning right now as a nation is praising the PM and seeking his intervention. Feels very proud…..but some people get heart and stomach burn.” At the same time, a user named Rudra Speaks wrote, “Yeh tumhari apepe nahi, dar hai.” On a tweet by Sanjay Jha, people are taking a jibe at him.

Let us tell you that Sanjay Jha is a former spokesperson of Congress, who was removed with immediate effect in the year 2020 for raising questions on the party. This decision was taken by Congress President Sonia Gandhi herself. Jha had raised questions on the working style of the Congress party in an interview given to a website. He said that the Congress party lacks internal democracy.