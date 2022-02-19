Entertainment

On the wedding anniversary of parents, Priyanka Chopra remembers ‘Papa’, shared a cute picture! On the wedding anniversary of parents, Priyanka Chopra remembers ‘Papa’, shared a lovely picture!

13 seconds ago
Actress Priyanka Chopra often remains a part of news for one reason or the other and dominates social media. Priyanka recently welcomed a child with husband Nick Jonas through surrogacy, she is in the news again. In fact, he has shared a lovely social media post in memory of his late father. Priyanka has remembered her parents’ wedding anniversary. The stunning actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her parents from their cutest moments.

Amitabh Bachchan did such a tweet for Prabhas, the 'Bahubali' actor gave the answer immediately!Amitabh Bachchan did such a tweet for Prabhas, the ‘Bahubali’ actor gave the answer immediately!

She wrote, “I always remember your anniversary like this. I miss you dad. I love you.” In the picture, Priyanka’s father can be seen presenting a rose to her mother, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra.

The couple actually shared an adorable moment with their soft smile. His father passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. She was extremely close to him and even has a tattoo on his right wrist that says ‘Daddy’s Lil Girl’.

On the workfront, Priyanka Chopra was seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrection’, and has done the romantic comedy ‘Text for You’ as well as the limited series ‘Citadel’ with Sam Heughan.

She has not been a part of any film in the industry for a long time, nor has there been any further announcement about her. At present, Priyanka Chopra is very active and paying attention in Hollywood itself.

On the wedding anniversary of parents, Priyanka Chopra remembers ‘Papa’, shared a cute picture! Read the details now.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:41 [IST]

