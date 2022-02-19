On the wedding anniversary of parents, Priyanka Chopra remembers ‘Papa’, shared a cute picture! On the wedding anniversary of parents, Priyanka Chopra remembers ‘Papa’, shared a lovely picture!

News oi-Salman Khan

Actress Priyanka Chopra often remains a part of news for one reason or the other and dominates social media. Priyanka recently welcomed a child with husband Nick Jonas through surrogacy, she is in the news again. In fact, he has shared a lovely social media post in memory of his late father. Priyanka has remembered her parents’ wedding anniversary. The stunning actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her parents from their cutest moments.

Amitabh Bachchan did such a tweet for Prabhas, the ‘Bahubali’ actor gave the answer immediately!

She wrote, “I always remember your anniversary like this. I miss you dad. I love you.” In the picture, Priyanka’s father can be seen presenting a rose to her mother, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra.

The couple actually shared an adorable moment with their soft smile. His father passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. She was extremely close to him and even has a tattoo on his right wrist that says ‘Daddy’s Lil Girl’.

On the workfront, Priyanka Chopra was seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrection’, and has done the romantic comedy ‘Text for You’ as well as the limited series ‘Citadel’ with Sam Heughan.

She has not been a part of any film in the industry for a long time, nor has there been any further announcement about her. At present, Priyanka Chopra is very active and paying attention in Hollywood itself.

Exclusive Interview: How will films be made if they do not earn at the box office – Arjan Bajwa

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter delivered 12 weeks ahead of time, Taslima asked how is the readymade baby feeling?

Before Priyanka Chopra, these Bollywood stars have also resorted to surrogacy – from Shahrukh Khan to Sunny Leone

Priyanka Chopra became a mother, shared the good news on Instagram, there were rumors of pregnancy for a long time

Priyanka Chopra becomes the first Indian actress to be on more than 30 international magazine covers!

Priyanka Chopra’s killer photoshoot for the year 2022, transparent dress set on fire, 5 photos

Priyanka Chopra has many great projects for fans, international powerhouse will explode soon!

Priyanka Chopra was furious for speaking Nick Jonas’s wife, said – cannot take India out of me

Priyanka Chopra was also seen in a desi style in The Matrix Resections, the look is going viral!

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu as soon as she became Miss Universe, these stars also said Congrats!

Priyanka Chopra’s romantic post with Nick Jonas amidst divorce rumours, seemed to be in love with each other

Priyanka Chopra announces in front of Nick Jonas amid divorce news – We are pregnant and completed the joke

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Bharti Singhs baby shower took place on the sets of Hunarbaaz video viral Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary On the wedding anniversary of parents, Priyanka Chopra remembers ‘Papa’, shared a cute picture! Read the details now.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:41 [IST]