On Valentine’s Day, Vikrant Messi got married secretly with his girlfriend, husband and wife became like this without any rounds

Bollywood actress Vikrant Massey is often in the headlines for her superb performance in films, but this time Vikrant is dominated by his personal life. Vikrant Messi tied the knot with his girlfriend and actress Sheetal Thakur on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Although Vikrant and Sheetal have not married with the traditional and customs but have registered a court marriage.

Vikrant and Sheetal have registered their marriage in the presence of family members. As reported by Pinkvilla, Vikrant and Sheetal decided to have a registered marriage at their home in Versova, Mumbai. It is being told that a few days ago, he had chosen the date of Valentine’s Day for marriage.

Let us tell you that this couple was going to get married long back, but due to Corona, it was continuously getting delayed, so the couple has registered their marriage on Valentine’s Day.

Vikrant and Sheetal’s love story: Vikrant Messi and Sheetal were dating each other for the last many years. Messi and Thakur worked together in the first season of the web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’ and their relationship started from that time. Both got engaged in December 2019.

After the engagement, this couple was in the headlines for their marriage. Vikrant and Sheetal had also worshiped Griha Pravesh in the new house together after the engagement. Vikrant and Sheetal have always been sharing cute pictures of themselves with each other on social media. Fans like this pair very much.

On the work front, Vikrant Messi was last seen in the film 14 Phere released on Zee5. Apart from this, he will soon be seen in his film Love Hostel to be released on Zee5 itself. The banging trailer of this film has been released today. Along with Vikrant, actors Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra will also be seen in the lead roles in this film.

