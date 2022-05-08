World

On World War II anniversary, Zelenskyy says evil has returned

36 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
On World War II anniversary, Zelenskyy says evil has returned
Written by admin
On World War II anniversary, Zelenskyy says evil has returned

On World War II anniversary, Zelenskyy says evil has returned

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says evil returned to Ukraine on Sunday when he delivered an emotional speech for Victory Day, as Europe commemorates Germany’s formal surrender to allies in World War II.

The lives that the soldiers fought for in that war ended on February 24, when Russian forces attacked, he said in a video message.

Bush called Zelensky “the Churchill of our time.”

“Evil is back. Again,” Zelensky said. “In a different form, under different slogans, but for the same purpose.”

But he says Ukraine and its allies will win.

“No evil can avoid responsibility, it can’t be hidden in a bunker,” he added.

In this photo, published by the Press Office of the President of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Kiev, Ukraine on April 30, 2022 for a meeting with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

In this photo, published by the Press Office of the President of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Kiev, Ukraine on April 30, 2022 for a meeting with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.
(Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP)

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler spent the last days of his life in a bunker in Berlin, where he committed suicide in the last days of the war.

Moscow has called for a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine since February 24, calling it “Nazi” and ridding it of anti-Russian nationalism incited by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia has launched an unprovoked aggression.

Zelensky tells Gadget Clock: Russia ‘follows Goebbels’ idea compared to Hitler’

Tetiana Boikiev, 52, on the right, meets and embraces her neighbor Svitlana Primachenko, 48, during the funeral of her husband, Mykola Moroz, 47, on April 26, 2022, in the village of Ojera, near Bukhara, Ukraine. Mykola was captured on March 13 by Russian troops from her home in the village of Ojera, taken to an unknown location for several weeks, and was eventually found shot dead about 15 kilometers from her home.

Tetiana Boikiev, 52, on the right, meets and embraces her neighbor Svitlana Primachenko, 48, during the funeral of her husband, Mykola Moroz, 47, on April 26, 2022, in the village of Ojera, near Bukhara, Ukraine. Mykola was captured on March 13 by Russian troops from her home in the village of Ojera, taken to an unknown location for several weeks, and was eventually found shot dead about 15 kilometers from her home.
(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

READ Also  Jailed Marine Trevor Reed lands in US after prisoner swap with Russia

The aggression in Ukraine has killed thousands and displaced about 10 million people. This has led to the imposition of strict Western sanctions on Russia and the possibility of a larger conflict between Russia and the West.

In Russia, May 9, Victory Day, is one of the country’s most important national events – commemorating the Soviet Union’s massive sacrifice to defeat Nazi Germany.

#World #War #anniversary #Zelenskyy #evil #returned

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment