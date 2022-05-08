On World War II anniversary, Zelenskyy says evil has returned



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says evil returned to Ukraine on Sunday when he delivered an emotional speech for Victory Day, as Europe commemorates Germany’s formal surrender to allies in World War II.

The lives that the soldiers fought for in that war ended on February 24, when Russian forces attacked, he said in a video message.

“Evil is back. Again,” Zelensky said. “In a different form, under different slogans, but for the same purpose.”

But he says Ukraine and its allies will win.

“No evil can avoid responsibility, it can’t be hidden in a bunker,” he added.

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler spent the last days of his life in a bunker in Berlin, where he committed suicide in the last days of the war.

Moscow has called for a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine since February 24, calling it “Nazi” and ridding it of anti-Russian nationalism incited by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia has launched an unprovoked aggression.

The aggression in Ukraine has killed thousands and displaced about 10 million people. This has led to the imposition of strict Western sanctions on Russia and the possibility of a larger conflict between Russia and the West.

In Russia, May 9, Victory Day, is one of the country’s most important national events – commemorating the Soviet Union’s massive sacrifice to defeat Nazi Germany.