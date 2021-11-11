Once a Climate Leader, Brazil Falls Short in Glasgow

Still, Mr. Bolsonaro’s absence contradicts the argument that Brazil is changing course, said Natalie Interstel, president of the Climate Policy Think Tank and the Institute Talanoa.

“It’s a big contradiction,” she said. “He’s not present at the moment when he has to confirm he wants to be more ambitious about weather issues.”

Updated November 11, 2021, 7:50 a.m. ET

Environmentalists and political opponents in Brazil were also keen to make a dent in the declarations. The Green Growth Plan lacks the details to make it credible, he said, and the commitment on emissions included significant caution, which was revealed by examining the technical aspects of the proposal.

In 2015, as part of the Paris Agreement, Brazil promised to reduce its carbon emissions by 43 percent. It has now promised a 50 per cent reduction in emissions. But that is not the case, experts say. The base number used for the calculation in both cases – Brazil’s emissions in 2005 – has been adjusted since the first pledge. So each commitment means a reduction of about 1.2 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide.

“This is an old new commitment,” said Marcelo Ramos, a representative of the Amazonas state and deputy speaker of Brazil’s lower house. “Once again, Brazil failed to show ambition.”

Then there is the matter of Brazil’s record. By law, the country must have already begun to reduce emissions. Instead, emissions have risen to unprecedented levels since 2006, making them one of the few nations where emissions increased during the epidemic.

This increase was largely due to deforestation. From August 2020 to July 2021, the Brazilian part of the Amazon lost 4,200 square miles of tree cover, according to the latest figures published by the National Institute of Space Research. If Brazil had kept its earlier commitment to deforestation, the rate would have been one-third lower than it is now.