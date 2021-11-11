Once a Climate Leader, Brazil Falls Short in Glasgow
RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil, led by President Jair Bolsonaro, a global climate leader who has become an environmental criminal, is ready to prove that it is changing at the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow with a commitment to green jobs, reduce carbon emissions and prevent deforestation.
But still John Kerry, the US weather ambassador, Said on Twitter Those steps added “significant momentum” to tackling climate change, with environmentalists arguing that the plans lack ambition and detail that would make them credible.
And Mr. Bolsonaro’s apparent absence from the summit raised questions about his commitment to revolution.
A week before the conference began, Mr Bolsonaro said in an interview that he would not be present for “strategic” reasons without explanation. A few days later, Vice President Hamilton Morao suggested that Mr. Bolsonaro wanted to protect himself from exposure.
Assuming office in 2019, Shri. Bolsonaro has observed widespread disregard for Amazon’s deforestation and environmental regulations, which has led to protests at home and abroad.
If the president attends the summit, “everyone will throw stones at him,” Mr Morao told reporters. Instead, he said, “there will be a strong team, with the ability to implement a negotiating strategy.”
A few days before the conference, the Brazilian government announced a policy to create green jobs by conserving the country’s vast forests. Then, on Monday, Brazil pledged to halve emissions by 2030, achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and end illegal deforestation by 2028, one step ahead of last year’s pledge.
In a video shared on the sidelines of the summit, Mr Bolsonaro called Brazil a “green power” and declared that “in the fight against climate change, we are always part of the solution, not the problem.”
On Tuesday, Brazil joined more than 100 other countries in pledging to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030. He has historically opposed such a commitment because most of the methane is released through the agricultural sector, which is a major driver of the Brazilian economy.
Still, Mr. Bolsonaro’s absence contradicts the argument that Brazil is changing course, said Natalie Interstel, president of the Climate Policy Think Tank and the Institute Talanoa.
“It’s a big contradiction,” she said. “He’s not present at the moment when he has to confirm he wants to be more ambitious about weather issues.”
Environmentalists and political opponents in Brazil were also keen to make a dent in the declarations. The Green Growth Plan lacks the details to make it credible, he said, and the commitment on emissions included significant caution, which was revealed by examining the technical aspects of the proposal.
In 2015, as part of the Paris Agreement, Brazil promised to reduce its carbon emissions by 43 percent. It has now promised a 50 per cent reduction in emissions. But that is not the case, experts say. The base number used for the calculation in both cases – Brazil’s emissions in 2005 – has been adjusted since the first pledge. So each commitment means a reduction of about 1.2 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide.
“This is an old new commitment,” said Marcelo Ramos, a representative of the Amazonas state and deputy speaker of Brazil’s lower house. “Once again, Brazil failed to show ambition.”
Then there is the matter of Brazil’s record. By law, the country must have already begun to reduce emissions. Instead, emissions have risen to unprecedented levels since 2006, making them one of the few nations where emissions increased during the epidemic.
This increase was largely due to deforestation. From August 2020 to July 2021, the Brazilian part of the Amazon lost 4,200 square miles of tree cover, according to the latest figures published by the National Institute of Space Research. If Brazil had kept its earlier commitment to deforestation, the rate would have been one-third lower than it is now.
Nevertheless, the timeline announced by the government in time for the Glasgow summit will rapidly reverse the country and reduce deforestation by 15 per cent from next year – the lowest in Brazil in nearly a decade.
Brazil’s lack of credibility in its commitments is already hurting its economy. Dozens of environmental and human rights groups have written a letter urging the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to consider the country’s poor environmental record before accepting it as a member of the Club of Developed Nations. This has led European political leaders to delay the conclusion of a free trade agreement between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur.
Many other Brazilian leaders, including Shri. They are eager to show that there is more to the country than the vision of Bolsonaro. Executives of some of Brazil’s leading companies and governors of more than half of the country’s states are presenting their plans in Glasgow.
“It’s hard to do much without the federal government,” said Marcelo Brito, a spokesman for the Brazilian Coalition on Climate, Forest and Agriculture, a leading agribusiness company and a nonprofit that joins environmentalists. “But we will show our faces and find a way to attract some of the green financing available in the world.”
As the world’s most biodiversity-rich country, with a power grid that relies heavily on clean energy, Brazil could benefit greatly from a green global economy. Eliminating illegal deforestation and restoring degraded land could help the country move beyond its carbon-dioxide emissions target, selling that difference as a carbon credit to countries and companies that simply cannot meet their own goals.
The regulation of this international trade of emissions credit, described in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, is one of the most ambitious objectives that nations hope to achieve in Glasgow. According to the International Emissions Trading Association, the global market could generate $ 167 billion annually by 2030.
And if it is able to take steps to protect its environment, it could be in a particularly good position to benefit Brazil.
“We can use the revenue from the carbon market to reduce inequality,” said Ms. Interstel, a climate policy expert. “Decarbonization does not impose sacrifices on the Brazilian economy – on the contrary.”
