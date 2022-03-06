Once again a little guest is coming to Nick-Priyanka’s house, pictures of Jethani Sophie with another baby bump are viral

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law Sophie Turner is pregnant once again and pictures of her baby bump are becoming very viral.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently became parents to their first child through surrogacy. Now once again the songs are going to resonate in the Jonas family. Actually, Priyanka Chopra’s brother-in-law, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are ready to welcome their second child once again.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their second child together. The star couple gave birth to their first child, Vila, two years ago. Earlier in February, Sophie sparked rumors as she was seen flaunting a baby bump, while spending good time with husband Joe.

A source close to ET confirmed the news that the celebrity couple is indeed planning to expand their family, as they both came from large families, and wanted the villa to experience the same joy. “Sophie and Joe are overjoyed to learn that they are pregnant with their second child,” the source said.

Joe and Sophie haven’t confirmed or denied anything yet. Along with this, he has not shared any picture of the villa yet. Joe described the time he spent with his daughter at CBS during the pandemic in 2020 as “wonderful.”

He said, “I am always on the go, I am always on the move and traveling and traveling. And it’s time to be on the ground and be with my family for a while in one place, I don’t think that time will come back.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas started dating in 2016, and in 2017 he proposed to Sophie. Joe and Sophie tied the knot during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards post-Las Vegas ceremony, which was live streamed on Instagram. Later he had a grand celebration of marriage in France.

In 2018, Sophie also attended Priyanka Chopra’s wedding ceremony with Nick Jonas. A few weeks back, Priyanka announced that she and Nick had welcomed a baby boy through surrogacy.