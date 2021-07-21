Once again questions raised about Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy, pictures went viral

New Delhi. Bollywood’s most popular singer Neha Kakkar makes headlines every day. His songs are very much liked. Every song of Neha gets crores of views. He has more than 60 million followers on Instagram. In such a situation, she keeps sharing her pictures and videos with the fans. Neha always remains in limelight regarding her personal life. He married Rohanpreet last year. Soon after, the news of Neha’s pregnancy came. But later it was revealed that she was promoting her song. After which he was trolled a lot.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan was seen holding Kareena Kapoor’s younger son in her arms, the picture is going viral

But now once again the news of Neha Kakkar being pregnant is coming. Actually, Neha congratulated the fans on Eid today. She has shared some of her pictures on social media, due to which the possibility of her being pregnant is being expressed. In the pictures shared by Neha, Neha is seen in the set of Purple Color. She is posing in a romantic style with Rohanpreet. However, Neha has covered her stomach with a dupatta in the pictures and in most of the pictures she is seen posing side by side.

More than 13 lakh likes have come on these pictures of Neha. Apart from this, recently Neha and Rohanpreet were spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. Both came here for shopping. During this, the paparazzi caught him on camera. Rohanpreet held Neha’s hand. Neha was wearing a loose T-shirt of black color and was wearing trousers. Even after seeing this, speculations are being made about her pregnancy. Fans are asking her on social media whether she is going to give good news soon?

Also read: Urvashi Rautela was trolled by the user in the name of Virat Kohli, the actress gave a funny answer

Let us tell you that these days Neha Kakkar is also missing from the Indian Idol show. He has taken a break from work. These days he is spotted in loose-fitting clothes and Rohanpreet is seen holding his hand. He is taking great care of them.



#questions #raised #Neha #Kakkars #pregnancy #pictures #viral