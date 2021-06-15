Once again Shanmukhapriya faces criticism from fans for ruining Priyanka Chopra’s song Darling, ARMY feels lip-piercing has made BTS’ Jimin HOTTER than before





It’s that point of the day after we convey to you the trending leisure information. Shanmukhapriya, Indian Idol, Priyanka Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput, BTS, Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Sonu Nigam, and others are part of our prime leisure information as we speak. So learn on to know extra about as we speak’s newsmakers. Additionally Learn – Trending TV information as we speak: Ankita Lokhande’s emotional publish for Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Mehra’s birthday want for Kavish, Paras Chhabra’s confession about Mahira Sharma and extra

Indian Idol 12: Once again Shanmukhapriya faces criticism from fans for ruining Priyanka Chopra’s song ‘Darling’ together with her fashionable contact – view tweets

Within the newest episode of Indian Idol 12, we noticed contestants singing viewers’s favorite songs. Whereas fans liked their performances, as soon as again Shanmukhapriya confronted the warmth of the netizens as they criticised her for ruining Priyanka Chopra’s monitor ‘Darling’ from 7 Khoon Maaf. We noticed fans bashing her for pointless yodelling and idiotic expressions. Listed here are among the tweets… Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput loss of life anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and different celebs keep in mind the actor

Learn the complete story right here: Indian Idol 12: Once again Shanmukhapriya faces criticism from fans for ruining Priyanka Chopra’s song ‘Darling’ together with her fashionable contact – view tweets Additionally Learn – A take a look at Ankita Lokhande and BF Vicky Jain’s footage that scream love – view pics

BTS Festa 2021: ARMY really feel lip-piercing has made Jimin HOTTER than before – view tweets

To have fun the eighth anniversary of BTS, the favored Okay-pop band held a web based live performance on June 13 and 14 named BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. Whereas yesterday, we loved the performances of the Bangtan Boys, as we speak we noticed the members grabbing our consideration for their fashion statements as nicely. And amongst them was Jimin, whose lip-piercing left the fans gasping because the ARMY felt that this has made the artist hotter than before. Listed here are among the tweets…

Learn the complete story right here: BTS Festa 2021: ARMY really feel lip-piercing has made Jimin HOTTER than before – view tweets

Sushant Singh Rajput loss of life anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and different celebs keep in mind the actor

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his final on June 14, 2020. The actor, 34, handed away in Mumbai and left everybody shocked. He rose to fame together with his distinctive efficiency as Manav in Pavitra Rishta and shortly grew to become a sensation. He did films together with Kai Po Che! Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore amongst others. Sushant’s final movie was Dil Bechara. To mark his first loss of life anniversary, many celebrities shared footage of him and remembered all of the joyful reminiscences of him.

Learn the complete story right here: Sushant Singh Rajput loss of life anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and different celebs keep in mind the actor

Sonu Nigam expresses his views on sob tales featured on actuality exhibits: Individuals are not fools

Sonu Nigam by no means minces his phrases whereas talking out the bitter reality of the business. He has been part of actuality TV exhibits similar to Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and infrequently expressed his displeasure with the sure issues occurring on the exhibits. Previously few years, we’ve got seen how actuality exhibits have been that includes a variety of different stuffs different than expertise similar to poverty and sob tales of the contentants, love angles and so forth. Sonu has now mentioned that the sob tales are undoubtedly engaged on actuality exhibits including that persons are not fools.

Learn the complete story right here: Sonu Nigam expresses his views on sob tales featured on actuality exhibits: Individuals are not fools

Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra says he desires to marry Mahira Sharma – Deets inside

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who had been probably the most talked about {couples} in Bigg Boss 13, have been entertaining fans with enjoyable music movies over the previous few months. The 2 have additionally stored their fans guessing whether or not they’re collectively or not. Paras has lastly opened up about his relationship with Mahira Sharma and mentioned that he nonetheless desires to marry her.

Learn the complete story right here: Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra says he desires to marry Mahira Sharma – Deets inside

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



