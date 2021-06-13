Once again Shanmukhapriya faces the criticism from fans for ruining Priyanka Chopra’s song ‘Darling’ with her modern touch – view tweets





In the newest episode of Indian Idol 12, we noticed contestants singing viewers’s favorite songs. Whereas fans liked their performances, as soon as again Shanmukhapriya confronted the warmth of the netizens as they criticised her for ruining Priyanka Chopra’s observe ‘Darling’ from 7 Khoon Maaf. We noticed fans bashing her for pointless yodelling and idiotic expressions. Listed here are a few of the tweets… Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: From Sonu Kakkar calling Shanmukhapriya ‘the greatest in India’ to Rakhi Sawant’s entertaining efficiency – listed below are at present’s 5 greatest moments

It is not like that!!Different singers are actually good,besides #ShanmukhaPriya and Danish..Even #SawaiBhatt sings so good these days..The previous two should not do any experiment with the songs..It spoils the song!! — Aradhana Sprint (@AradhanaDash4) June 13, 2021

Now .@SonyTV director of #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12 begins to help #ShanmukhaPriya with enjoying sufferer card, all judges, spl guests (Zeenat Aman final week) like sardarji at present are tutored to take classes that folks will converse detrimental however SMP is greatest.hahaha. new low — Jai Narasimha (@MalolaNarasimha) June 13, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 won’t ever perceive sentiments of viewers. #ShanmukhaPriya has over yodelling. It was distinctive however viewers loves somebody who’s soulful singer.. therefore Arijit, alka yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Kumar Sanu, Kishore and Rafi are legendary — Mangesh S Ambre (@ms_ambre) June 13, 2021

What’s the solely factor left for Shanmukha Priya is to take out animal’s voice. She’s nothing however noise field.Not taking criticism constructively,somewhat evaluating herself to Michael Jackson for no purpose#IndianIdol2021 #ShanmukhaPriya #IndianIdol #Nehakakkar — Artika Srivastava (@aartika__) June 13, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol Dont torture us like this. #ShanmukhaPriya again the similar idiotic expressions and yodelling cease infecting songs. #Sonuakakkar terming her the greatest in India like “ Yeh apni lane mein World well-known hai” Subsequent Name #NehaKakkar ke pet canine as decide. — Vidit Kishore Saxena (@Vidit02751600) June 13, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol Dont torture us like this. #ShanmukhaPriya again the similar idiotic expressions and yodelling cease infecting songs. #Sonuakakkar terming her the greatest in India like “ Yeh apni lane mein World well-known hai” Subsequent Name #NehaKakkar ke pet canine as decide. — Vidit Kishore Saxena (@Vidit02751600) June 13, 2021

In at present’s efficiency Danish performs will however in between he yelled an excessive amount of.

And as normally all of us is aware of #ShanmukhaPriya ruined the song ‘Darling’ by pointless Yodeling

What’s the hell occurring? #Sonytv pathetically dramatic chanel now. #IndianIdol2021 — Harsh Kamble (@hkphys) June 13, 2021

#ShanmukhaPriya #ShanMukhPriya please baksh do hume. Identical similar efficiency. Have u discovered singing or simply u take feedback of judges as inspiration. #AnjaliGaikWad is far a lot better than. — Chetan Khedkar (@chetansonu) June 13, 2021

the present situation, it will likely be fascinating to see, who will get eradicated in the upcoming episode. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt makes Himesh Reshammiya teary-eyed with his soulful rendition of Tu Bichdann – watch video

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



