Once Mouni Roy became Smriti Irani’s reel life daughter, Union Minister remembered a 17-year-old story

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who was Mouni Roy’s onscreen mother, has wished her by reminiscing the 17-year-old anecdote.

Naagin fame Mouni Roy has tied the knot with Sooraj Nambiar today. Their wedding pictures are becoming increasingly viral on social media. Friends and fans of the actress are congratulating her a lot. Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who was his onscreen mother, has wished him well. He has congratulated Mouni by reminding him of the 17-year-old story.

Sharing the picture of Mouni’s wedding on her Instagram handle, Smriti Irani wrote, “This girl came into my life 17 years ago, people called her a newbie, but she stunned with her intelligence. She became successful by understanding many things in her life. Those who found him as family and friend are lucky. Today she is starting her new life. May God keep his grace on them. I wish him happiness, prosperity and good health.

Mouni Roy started her career 17 years ago with the show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. In which she became the daughter of Smriti Irani playing the role of Tulsi. Since then the two have a good relationship.

Let us inform that Mouni Roy has married her Dubai based boyfriend Sooraj Nambiar today. Photos of their wedding function are doing the rounds on social media. Mouni Roy is looking very beautiful in South Indian outfit on her wedding. Sooraj Nambiar belongs to South Indian family, so he was also married to South Indian culture.

Mouni Roy looked very beautiful in a white and red sari. From head to toe, she was seen in gold jewelery. Along with this, her husband Suraj was wearing a golden colored kurta. The pair of both is dominated on social media.

Mouni Roy and Sooraj were dating each other for almost two years. After a long wait, today both of them have tied the knot. The news of their marriage was in the headlines for a long time. Along with the family, some special friends also attended the wedding.