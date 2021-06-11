One big question: When will jobs come back?

The Federal Reserve is debating when and how to slow its massive bond purchases, the first step in moving away from its emergency stance as the economy rebounds from the pandemic. As it does, the hole the coronavirus has dug in the job market is looming.

The reasons for withdrawing support soon are obvious. Growth is strong, supported by large government spending. Inflation has accelerated and, while this is probably only a temporary situation, the price increase is surprisingly strong.

But the employment situation is another story. About 6.8 million jobs are missing from employers’ payrolls compared to February 2020.

The central bank has every reason to expect the economy to continue to recover once it slows down (or even stops) buying bonds. Asset prices could drop a bit and long-term interest rates could rise slightly, but the Fed’s key rate is still at its lowest, which should keep borrowing costs relatively low. Public spending continues to influence the economy. Many consumers are bursting with savings and spending them eagerly.

The key for Jerome H. Powell, the chairman of the Fed, and his colleagues is to avoid slumping the economy by surprising investors and causing market rotation, credit crunch and growth decline. brutal than expected.

The state of the labor market is a particularly good reason to proceed with caution. If the Fed accidentally sends too aggressive a signal to the markets, making financial conditions too tight while millions of people still need new positions, it could be a long way back to full employment.