One country one emergency number help will be available by calling 112 calls will be made even without mobile network

Mobile network not coming. Still, you can get the benefit of emergency facility by calling 112.

To deal with the emergency situation across the country, the Central Government has launched Ek Nation One Emergency Number 112. Which you can use 24×7 from anywhere in 36 states and union territories of the country. Let us tell you that through emergency number 112, you can get the help of fire brigade, medical and police on the spot. Let us know how this number will help you.

Why was the need of 112 even after the number 100? You all know that 100 number is already there in the country to deal with the emergency situation. But despite this, the government has started emergency number 112 in the whole country. The biggest reason behind this is that the number 112 is used for emergency services in the whole world, especially in USA, Canada and Europe. Due to which 112 number is fed for emergency calls in most mobile hand sets. Keeping this in mind, TRAI in 2015 authorized the number 112 for emergency calls.

Emergency number can be used with panic button- According to the 2017 Gazette of the Government, all smartphones sold after April 1, 2017 have started providing the functionality of panic button. If you also want to activate panic button in your mobile.

So you can activate it by pressing the power button 3 times by pressing the number 5 or 9 button. In such a situation, if you ever call by pressing the button of number 5 or 9, then it will automatically dial the emergency number 112.

Calls will be made even if there is no network – If you are in any state or union territory of the country and mobile network is not coming there. Still, you can get the benefit of emergency facility by calling 112. Whereas calling 112 is absolutely free. Also you can call 112 from landline phone also.

This emergency facility will be available on 112- If you call the emergency number 112. So you will get on-spot fire brigade, medical and police help at the earliest. On 112, you can speak the language of the state you are in or you can ask for help in Hindi or English.