‘One day we will play football together in the sky,’ Pele paid tribute to Maradona in this way

‘One day I will play football with Maradona somewhere in the sky.’ Brazil’s great footballer Pele paid tribute in this way on the death of Argentine charismatic player Maradona. Pele is the only player whose name has been taken along with the ‘King of Football’ Maradona. Maradona died on Wednesday of a heart attack. He was discharged from the hospital two weeks ago after a brain operation.

Pele tweeted, ‘Very sad news. I have lost a good friend and the world has lost a great player. There is much to be said, but for the time being I will only say that God give strength to his family. Hopefully one day we will play football together somewhere in the sky. Pele and Maradona were fans of each other’s games. There was a gap of two decades in the age of both but the relationship was of friendship. The world appreciated the contribution of these two in making the game of football beautiful and both of them appreciated each other’s skills.

The Indian sports community also mourned the death of Diego Maradona. Tributes were paid to this megastar on social media. Indian Cricket Board President Sourav Ganguly said that he has lost his hero. Former Indian cricket team captain and BCCI chief Ganguly wrote, ‘My hero is no more… my mad genius rest in peace. I used to watch football for you.’ Ganguly also played a charity match with Maradona in Kolkata in 2017.

Football Federation of India President Praful Patel tweeted, “The great Argentine footballer Diego Maradona was like a magician on the football field. Football lost a gem today. His name will be recorded in the history of football forever. The God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar said, “Football and the world sporting world lost one of the greatest players today. God rest your soul Diego Maradona. You will be missed.

Stylish batsman VVS Laxman wrote, ‘Diego Maradona, one of the greats of the game, passed away. Sad day for the sports world. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers. Viren Rasquinha, former captain of the Indian hockey team, wrote, ‘Thank you for all the memories and madness.’ Former India footballer IM Vijayan wrote, ‘God of football, may your soul rest in peace.’